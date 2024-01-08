Guides

Honkai Star Rail All Dr. Ratio Ascension & Trace Materials

Meet the teacher of the Intelligentsia Guild.

Image Source: HoYoverse

Dr. Ratio is one of the new five-star units introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6. For those who are preparing to welcome him into your team, you can check out our handy guide to find out all the Ascension and Trace materials you need to gather.

All Dr. Ratio Ascension Materials in HSR

Dr. Ratio Character Details Screen in HSR
Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Dr. Ratio is a five-star character who follows the Path of the Hunt and has an Imaginary element. He is a main DPS who can launch a follow-up attack by throwing chalk at the target enemy. Here is the list of materials you must collect to get him to level 80.

Ascension LevelCreditMaterials
Level 204,000– Thief’s Instinct x5
Level 308,000– Thief’s Instinct x10
Level 4016,000– Suppressing Edict x3
– Usurper’s Scheme x6
Level 5040,000– Suppressing Edict x7
– Usurper’s Scheme x9
Level 6080,000– Suppressing Edict x20
– Conqueror’s Will x6
Level 70160,000– Suppressing Edict x35
– Conqueror’s Will x9

The total amount of materials you need to Ascend Dr. Ratio to level 80 are:

  • 308,000 Credit
  • Thief’s Instinct x15
  • Usurper’s Scheme x15
  • Conqueror’s Will x15
  • Suppressing Edict x65

All Dr. Ratio Trace Materials in HSR

Dr. Ratio Trace in HSR
Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To upgrade Dr. Ratio Traces, you must face the newly added weekly boss, Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic). You also need a ton of Credit because there are numerous abilities you can unlock and level up.

Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Dr. Ratio Traces:

  • 3,000,000 Credit
  • Arrow of the Beast Hunter x15
  • Thief’s Instinct x41
  • Usurper’s Scheme x56
  • Conqueror’s Will x58
  • Arrow of the Demon Slayer x72
  • Arrow of the Starchaser x139
  • Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
  • Tracks of Destiny x11

That’s everything you need to know about Dr. Ratio Ascension and Trace materials. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you should read our guide on the best build for Topaz and Numby because she works really well with Dr. Ratio.

