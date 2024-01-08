Honkai Star Rail All Dr. Ratio Ascension & Trace Materials

Dr. Ratio is one of the new five-star units introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6. For those who are preparing to welcome him into your team, you can check out our handy guide to find out all the Ascension and Trace materials you need to gather.
All Dr. Ratio Ascension Materials in HSR
Dr. Ratio is a five-star character who follows the Path of the Hunt and has an Imaginary element. He is a main DPS who can launch a follow-up attack by throwing chalk at the target enemy. Here is the list of materials you must collect to get him to level 80.
|Ascension Level
|Credit
|Materials
|Level 20
|4,000
|– Thief’s Instinct x5
|Level 30
|8,000
|– Thief’s Instinct x10
|Level 40
|16,000
|– Suppressing Edict x3
– Usurper’s Scheme x6
|Level 50
|40,000
|– Suppressing Edict x7
– Usurper’s Scheme x9
|Level 60
|80,000
|– Suppressing Edict x20
– Conqueror’s Will x6
|Level 70
|160,000
|– Suppressing Edict x35
– Conqueror’s Will x9
The total amount of materials you need to Ascend Dr. Ratio to level 80 are:
- 308,000 Credit
- Thief’s Instinct x15
- Usurper’s Scheme x15
- Conqueror’s Will x15
- Suppressing Edict x65
All Dr. Ratio Trace Materials in HSR
To upgrade Dr. Ratio Traces, you must face the newly added weekly boss, Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic). You also need a ton of Credit because there are numerous abilities you can unlock and level up.
Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Dr. Ratio Traces:
- 3,000,000 Credit
- Arrow of the Beast Hunter x15
- Thief’s Instinct x41
- Usurper’s Scheme x56
- Conqueror’s Will x58
- Arrow of the Demon Slayer x72
- Arrow of the Starchaser x139
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x11
That’s everything you need to know about Dr. Ratio Ascension and Trace materials. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you should read our guide on the best build for Topaz and Numby because she works really well with Dr. Ratio.