Honkai Star Rail All Dr. Ratio Ascension & Trace Materials

Dr. Ratio is one of the new five-star units introduced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6. For those who are preparing to welcome him into your team, you can check out our handy guide to find out all the Ascension and Trace materials you need to gather.

All Dr. Ratio Ascension Materials in HSR

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Dr. Ratio is a five-star character who follows the Path of the Hunt and has an Imaginary element. He is a main DPS who can launch a follow-up attack by throwing chalk at the target enemy. Here is the list of materials you must collect to get him to level 80.

Ascension Level Credit Materials Level 20 4,000 – Thief’s Instinct x5 Level 30 8,000 – Thief’s Instinct x10 Level 40 16,000 – Suppressing Edict x3

– Usurper’s Scheme x6 Level 50 40,000 – Suppressing Edict x7

– Usurper’s Scheme x9 Level 60 80,000 – Suppressing Edict x20

– Conqueror’s Will x6 Level 70 160,000 – Suppressing Edict x35

– Conqueror’s Will x9

The total amount of materials you need to Ascend Dr. Ratio to level 80 are:

308,000 Credit

Thief’s Instinct x15

Usurper’s Scheme x15

Conqueror’s Will x15

Suppressing Edict x65

All Dr. Ratio Trace Materials in HSR

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

To upgrade Dr. Ratio Traces, you must face the newly added weekly boss, Starcrusher Swarm King: Skaracabaz (Synthetic). You also need a ton of Credit because there are numerous abilities you can unlock and level up.

Here is the list of materials you must collect to upgrade all of Dr. Ratio Traces:

3,000,000 Credit

Arrow of the Beast Hunter x15

Thief’s Instinct x41

Usurper’s Scheme x56

Conqueror’s Will x58

Arrow of the Demon Slayer x72

Arrow of the Starchaser x139

Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12

Tracks of Destiny x11

That’s everything you need to know about Dr. Ratio Ascension and Trace materials. For more Honkai Star Rail content, you should read our guide on the best build for Topaz and Numby because she works really well with Dr. Ratio.