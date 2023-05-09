Honkai: Star Rail Echo of War: All Locations, Best Team Comps & More

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

How many times do we have to teach you this lesson?

Honkai: Star Rail features various game modes that players can join to test their skills and gain valuable rewards. Among them is the Echo of War, which are special domains where you can face previous bosses you’ve defeated. If you want to know more about this game mode, here’s everything you need to understand about the Echo of War in HSR, such as their locations, best team comps, and more.

How to Unlock Echo of War in HSR

To unlock the Echo of War, you must defeat the final boss of Jarilo-VI. During the “Dangerous Muddy Swamp” main mission, Welt will send you a message telling you the Stellaron has been dealt with. He will also inform you a strange phenomenon can be found north of Belobog.

After the conversation ends, you can finally access the Echo of War, and you can find their locations by opening your Interastral Guide on the screen’s top right corner or in the main menu. Here are all of their positions:

Destruction’s Beginning : Herta’s Space Station, Supply Zone

: Herta’s Space Station, Supply Zone End of the Eternal Freeze: Jarilo-VI, Everwinter Hill

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

You can gain all sorts of loot by beating the boss in an Echo of War, but the primary drop you are aiming for is the Trace level-up materials. Unfortunately, you are only given three chances each week to gain these valuable items. You will also need to spend 30 Trailblaze Power every time you enter an Echo of War.

HSR Destruction’s Beginning Echo of War Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The first Echo of War that you can challenge is Destruction’s Beginning. You must face the Doomsday Beast again, and this monster will become more deadly as you unlock harder difficulties.

Best Team Comps

According to the game, the Doomsday Beast are weak against Physical, Fire, Ice, and Wind types. I highly recommend bringing Fire element units because all enemies in this battle are weak against this type.

Here is the best F2P team comp that you may bring to beat this boss:

Main DPS : Dan Heng

: Dan Heng Sub-DPS : Asta

: Asta Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: Trailblazer (Fire)

Since you can add Support Units from other players in the Echo of War, you definitely should consider borrowing one. You don’t have to be friends to use a Support Character, and you can refresh the list until you find the unit you want to use.

I suggest picking Himeko as your Support. She is a great Fire unit who can deal a ton of damage, and her follow-up attacks can also give you extra hits.

Here’s another great team comp you can deploy:

Main DPS : Himeko (Support)

: Himeko (Support) Sub-DPS : Asta

: Asta Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: Trailblazer (Fire)

How to Beat Doomsday Beast

Defeating the Doomsday Beast is fairly straightforward. You just need to deplete the enemies’ Toughness bars using Fire elements. Once all of its body parts are destroyed, the boss will become vulnerable, and you can freely hit its main body.

After you deplete the boss’ first health bar, the second phase will start. This is when the Doomsday Beast will unleash an AoE move, Impending Doom, which can take a chunk out of your units’ HPs. Although you may be tempted to bring a team full of damage dealers, you should always have one healer in your team.

In the second phase, you must destroy the boss’ hands and the Anti-Matter Engine again. When the Doomsday Beast becomes vulnerable, you can unleash your full power to finally kill the monster.

Destruction’s Beginning Echo of War Drops

Here’s what you can get from beating the Doomsday Beast:

Destroyer’s Final Road

Lucent Afterglow

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Credits

Trailblaze EXP

4-star Light Cones Fermata Past and Future Quid Pro Quo River Flows in Spring The Seriousness of Breakfast We Are Wildfire Woof! Walk Time!



HSR End of the Eternal Freeze Echo of War Guide

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

In the End of the Eternal Freeze Echo of War, you must face Cocolia, Mother of Deception. Similar to the boss battle in the main story, you will also gain the help of the Engine of Creation.

Best Team Comps

Cocolia, Mother of Deception, is weak against Fire, Lightning, and Quantum types. Here’s the best F2P team comp you can use:

Main DPS : Qingque

: Qingque Sub-DPS : Asta

: Asta Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: Trailblazer (Fire)

You can also borrow Seele from another player because she can make this battle a walk in the park. Here’s the team you can deploy:

Main DPS : Seele (Support)

: Seele (Support) Sub-DPS : Asta

: Asta Healer : Natasha

: Natasha Tank: Trailblazer (Fire)

I recommend bringing Asta and Fire Trailblazer during this fight since the two units are great supports. Asta’s ultimate move can increase all allies’ speed for two turns, while the Trailblazer can taunt enemies and provide decent damage.

How to Beat Cocolia, Mother of Deception

At the start of the fight, Cocolia will be alone, and you can focus all of your attacks on her. However, she will soon call forth two Lances of Eternal Freeze that can hit you with Ice elements. You can destroy the Lances by slowly reducing their HPs, or you can use the Engine of Creation to destroy them instantly and deal massive damage to Cocolia.

Your biggest concern during this battle is the Last Choir of Genesis, which is an AoE move that can take a chunk out of your team’s health. This attack will only occur in the second phase, and Cocolia will be holding a ball of golden light while she is powering up.

The only way for you to stop her is to deplete her Toughness bar completely. You must use your units’ skills to increase your damage and deploy the Engine of Creation.

Try not to use the Preservation Creation’s Warth as soon as it becomes available. The best moments to unleash it are when the Lances of Eternal Freeze are in the arena or when Cocolia is about to perform her AoE attack.

Eternal Freeze Echo of War Drops

Here’s the list of all loot you can receive from defeating Cocolia:

Guardian’s Lament

Lucent Afterglow

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Thief of Shooting Meteor

Credits

Trailblaze EXP

4-star Light Cones Fermata Past and Future Quid Pro Quo River Flows in Spring The Seriousness of Breakfast We Are Wildfire Woof! Walk Time!



That is the end of our guide for the Echo of War in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to challenge this game mode, consider reading other HSR articles on Twinfinite.

Related Posts