In the science fantasy world of HoYoverse and MiHoYo’s latest gacha RPG, understanding all the nuances of its deep turn-based combat system is a surefire way to success. While some mechanics are easy to pick up, others can be a little ambiguous. Case in point: many players may be wondering how to do Follow-Up Attacks in Honkai Star Rail. If so, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the details, shall we?

How Do Follow-Up Attacks Work in Honkai Star Rail? Answered

Interestingly, Follow-Up Attacks work slightly differently to regular attacks in HSR. You see, some characters possess the ability to automatically attack enemies without having to manually trigger them. Thing is, in order to activate this Follow-Up Attack, you’ll need to meet certain requirements first.

Essentially, Follow-Up Attacks don’t count as a turn and are additive. As a result, they can be pretty powerful, especially if you understand how to activate them. It’s worth noting, however, that only a select few characters boast the ability to perform Follow-Up Attacks: March 7th, Kafka, Himeko, Herta, Clara, and Jing Yuan.

The key to activating Follow-Up Attacks is to know what the specific requirements are for each character. With that in mind, here are the requirements you’ll need to perform a Follow-Up Attack in Honkai Star Rail:

Character Talent Requirements March 7th Girl Power If a shielded ally is attacked, March 7th will Counter-Attack dealing Ice Damage. Kafka Gentle But Cruel If a party member uses a basic attack, Kafka will dish out an attack dealing lightning damage to that enemy. Himeko Victory Rush If a member of your party inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, Himeko will unleash a fire-based Follow-Up Attack. Herta Fine, I’ll Do It Myself When an ally reduces an enemy’s HP to 50% or below, Herta will launch an ice-based Follow-Up Attack to all enemies. Clara Because We’re Family When an enemy deals damage to anyone in the party, Clara unleashes a Counter-Attack. All damage to Clara is reduced by 10% as well. Jing Yuan Prana Extirpated Summons a Lightning-Lord at the start of battles that deals lightning damage to a random enemy and any adjacent enemies.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to do Follow-Up Attacks in Honkai Star Rail. For more, here are our tips and tricks for those jumping in.

