How to Get & Use Lucent Afterglow in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail features various currencies that you can use during your journey in the galaxy. When opening your inventory, you may see an item called Lucent Afterglows and wonder what you can do with this resource. If you want to know the answer, here’s a guide on how to get and use Lucent Afterglows in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to Get Lucent Afterglow in HSR

You can get Lucent Afterglows by completing various challenges in HSR, but the best place to farm this resource is by entering the Forgotten Hall. You can challenge numerous stages and accomplish all kinds of goals to gain some extra rewards, such as Stellar Jades and Credits. Generally, you will also receive 40 Lucent Afterglows after you complete a stage.

The second way to get Lucent Afterglows is by entering Echoes of War. You can find them in previous boss arenas, and you must face the shadows of formidable enemies that you’ve defeated in the story. Unlike the Forgotten Hall, you will usually only get five Lucent Afterglows after beating the boss.

How to Use Lucent Afterglow in HSR

You can spend your Lucent Afterglow by talking to the Messenger of the Garden of Recollections. She will only become visible when you interact with the mirror, and you need to pick the Shop “Light Cone Manifest” option.

The game will bring up the menu for the Forgotten Hall shop. Here, you can buy a 4-star Light Cones for a price of 200 Lucent Afterglows. There are seven Light Cones in total; each belongs to one Path in the game. All items in the shop are quite good, and I recommend purchasing one as soon as you have enough resources.

That is the end of our guide on how to get and use Lucent Afterglows in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more HSR content below, so consider reading them before leaving to claim your Light Cones.

