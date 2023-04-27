How to Unlock Forgotten Hall in Honkai: Star Rail

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Honkai: Star Rail offers various challenges that you can take to obtain all kinds of rewards. Among them is the Forgotten Hall, where you can face powerful foes under various limitations. If you want to know how to unlock the Forgotten Hall in HSR, this guide can tell you the steps to access this game mode.

Unlocking Forgotten Hall in Honkai: Star Rail

You can unlock the Forgotten Hall by completing a short quest called “Fleeting Lights” and reaching Trailblazer level 21. Like other side quests, you need to wait until you receive a message from Pom-Pom, who will request your presence in the Astral Express. The conductor claims that they feel something is off with the train, and you must find the source of their worry.

The game will mark the area you need to examine on the map. Although there are several items that you can investigate, the only possible answer is the broken mirror that suddenly appears in the carriage. You can talk to other characters nearby, but they somehow cannot see the mysterious object in the room.

When you interact with the mirror, a woman will come out and introduce herself as a member of the Garden of Recollections. She will offer you a chance to get numerous rewards, like Stellar Jade, in exchange for your memories.

How to Beat Forgotten Hall in HSR

The Forgotten Hall is a challenging game mode where you must defeat formidable opponents while completing several objectives. Here are the mechanics that you need to be aware of before entering:

Memory Turbulence: A passive buff in each stage that can help you beat the enemies.

Cycles: You must beat each stage within a certain number of turns, and you will automatically fail if you go beyond it.

Objectives: Every stage has three objectives that you can achieve. The more goals you complete, the more rewards you will get.

Once you enter a stage in the Forgotten Hall, you cannot change your team setup or equipment, which includes Relics and Light Cones. You also cannot use any consumables or level up and ascend your characters. So be sure you’ve prepared everything before jumping into this game mode.

That is everything you need to know about the Forgotten Hall in Honkai: Star Rail. Twinfinite has more guides about HSR, so consider reading them before leaving.

