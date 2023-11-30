Does Lethal Company Have Matchmaking? Answered

Most modern multiplayer games these days offer some sort of matchmaking functionality so you don’t have to hunt down a group yourself, but some don’t. So with that in mind, here’s what you need to know about matchmaking in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Matchmaking Explained

The short answer is no, Lethal Company does not have matchmaking in the traditional sense that you’d expect. When you boot up the game and choose to play online, you can host or join a lobby, but the game won’t automatically match you up with other players who are also looking to join a group.

To play with randoms, you can choose to either start your own lobby or join another. When you start your lobby, you can name it and make it public, then simply wait for other players to join you.

Alternatively, you can join a lobby instead. When you choose to join one, the game will bring up a list of available lobbies, along with information on how many players are currently inside. Once you join them, you’ll be able to communicate via proximity voice chat.

Finally, you’ll get the best experience just by playing with friends. You can do this by creating a private lobby and sending invites to your friends on Steam. With mods like BiggerLobby now available for download, you can also bypass the maximum crew size to play with even more people for extra craziness.

If you don’t want to do this, it’s also possible to just play the game on your own by either choosing the LAN option or starting a private lobby by yourself.

That’s all you need to know about how matchmaking works in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including our takes on the best Moons to explore, and a list of all Terminal commands.