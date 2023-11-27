There are a variety of moons to explore in Lethal Company. Every one of them has its own unique layout and challenges, so here are the best moons to explore in Lethal Company.

Which Moons to Explore in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, there are nine moons in total. The first six moons are free to explore, while the last three cost at least $550 to travel to, up to $700. The first of these six free moons is actually the Company Building where you can go to sell scrap and earn that almighty dollar. Now the next three moons are when we start getting to the meat and potatoes of the early game.

Experimentation, Assurance, and Vow are always going to be your easiest and free’iest options to earn scrap. Meanwhile, the next two moons, Vow and Offense, are still free but are of a higher difficulty. Meaning, the terrain is more difficult, as in, they will have traps like sinkholes or will take longer to traverse from the facility to the main doors.

Likewise, these moons will have tougher enemies that spawn earlier on in each abandoned facility. But hey, the amount of scrap you can collect is higher in return. Then we have the final three moons that are the hardest by far. Additionally, these last three moons in Lethal Company cost between $550 and $700 to even go there. That should show how much more Scrap you could earn from them on top of how much more deadly they can be. However, which moons are actually the best in their own separate categories?

The Best Easy Moon to Explore

Experimentation is definitely the easiest planet to explore out of the first three easy choices. This is because it is very easy to understand where the main door is. It is a straight shot from the back of the ship without any traps outside of the potential beehive. Even better is that returning to the ship is faster than getting there thanks to not having to use the ladders—you can just jump over the railing, saving you some time!

The Best Intermediate Moon to Explore

When it comes to the two Intermediate maps, March is a bit easier to navigate and explore. This is thanks in part to its donut-shaped terrain design, several fire escapes, and only needing to worry about Forest Keepers hunting you down later in the day as well as the handful of scattered mudhole/quicksand locations. Luckily, the main doors are almost perfectly aligned with the ship’s backend, while one of the fire escape doors faces the ship’s front.

The Best Hard Moon to Explore

Now in this case, the most expensive moon to visit is also the easiest by far to grind. Titan, the map that costs $700 to visit is also incredibly easy to navigate because the main doors are so close to the ship. That said, you will want to leave early due to Blind Dogs potentially getting stuck on the staircase leading up to the main doors. Thankfully, you can bypass a lot of the stairs by jumping over them during your escape to the ship or using the nearby fire escape. Just plan on escaping by around 3pm

Ultimately, these particular moons should make scrap hunting easier than the other options. At least, as long as these maps aren’t suffering one of the game’s five kinds of weathers that always make things more difficult.