Once Human has a huge map, so getting from place to place quickly can save valuable time. Luckily, you’ll be able to use your meta-human abilities to fast travel around the map relatively quickly. Here’s how to teleport in Once Human.

Unlocking Once Human Teleportation

Before you can teleport, you’ll need to progress through a fair chunk of the opening mission, Eve of Evolution. Despite being a tutorial, this mission can easily take over an hour to complete without any big distractions, in part due to the large number of things you’ll need to do and learn as you explore Once Human’s gorgeous, decimated world.

The first thing you need to do is escape the monolith where the game begins. This opening dungeon is fairly easy, and there are plenty of chests containing both gear and items, as well as first aid kits, so it’s worth exploring every nook and cranny.

Once you’re done, you’ll be teleported to a house that acts as Mitsuko’s base. After a few scenes, the base is attacked by a Siren. Collect some more items from chests around the house and then gather some crafting items, and you’ll craft a crossbow. This weapon may be slow, but it packs a punch. Don’t be intimidated by the Siren’s size, it’s a slow-moving boss you should be able to defeat with ease.

Once that’s done, you’ll enter the world map. Continue through the mission until you’re tasked with going to a nearby monolith ruin to collect supplies. While you’re there, you’ll meet Mary. She’ll give you a schematic for a gun, and you’ll be told to return to your base. From there, you can teleport by opening the map, selecting the point you want to teleport to, and pressing the action button (F on PC).

Once Human Teleportation Tips and Tricks

However, there are a few limitations to keep in mind when you’re fast-traveling. First of all, you can only teleport to set areas, such as your base or between a teleportation tower. You’ll find teleportation towers throughout the world, most notably in settlements and near dungeons. It’s always worth activating towers whenever you see them.

Fast traveling also consumes energy, and traveling long distances naturally costs more. You’ll need to keep an eye on your energy. Before you teleport, consider whether you can get somewhere closer to your destination to save on resources, especially in the early game.

Just as you have to teleport to a teleportation tower, there has to be one nearby before you can teleport. The exception to this is traveling to your base, which can be done from anywhere. Teleporting also has a cooldown of ten minutes.

