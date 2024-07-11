How to Farm Copper & Make Copper Ingot in Once Human

Copper Ore and Copper Ingot are two essential early-game resources in Once Human. Players need them to craft ammo, build structures, vehicles, weapons, and almost everything else. While you can find a few Copper Nodes while exploring the starting area, you will always need more. So keep reading as we share how you can farm Copper and make Copper Ingot in Once Human.

Best Location to Farm Copper Ore in Once Human

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

In Once Human, the best location to farm Copper Ore is around Monolith of Greed in the Dayton Wetlands region.

You can find seventy Copper Nodes that you can mine to obtain more than 300 to 400 Copper Ores in a single run within a few minutes. Moreover, since the area is accessible as soon as you complete the game’s tutorial, it is one of the best early game spots for Copper farming.

How to Make Copper Ingot in Once Human

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

To make Copper Ingots in Once Human, you must first place your base and craft a Furnace via the Production Processing section of the Facilities tab.

To craft a Furnace in the game, you need 20 Copper Ore and 30 Gravel, which you can get from mining the Copper Nodes. Once you have the materials, place the Furnace in your base and interact with it.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

Now, you must turn Wood into Charcoal from the Furnace menu as you need it to make the Copper Ingot. Once you are done making Charcoal, click on the Copper Ingot option and start crafting.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

Lastly, ensure you have unlocked the Smelting Essentials Memetic, which you can find in the Infrastructure tab via your Cradle, as you need the skill to unlock Furance crafting and associated features.

That concludes our guide on how to farm Copper and make Copper Ingots in Once Human.

