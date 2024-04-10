Where to Get and Farm Iron Ore in Once Human

In most survival games, Iron is one of the first few basic materials you can get your hands on easily. However, Once Human requires you to struggle a bit more before you can start mining and using Iron. Today we’re going to take a look at exactly what you need to do to unlock and farm Iron Ore in Once Human.

Where to Find Iron Ore in Once Human

You can find Iron Ore in the Iron River area north of the Dayton Wetlands. However, this is a level 28 area with stronger enemies meant for mid-game characters. We advise you to level your character up and get the motorcycle for a quick escape before you get to farming Iron Ore. Having a pistol or crossbow on hand will also make the experience easier. You can check the location on the map below.

Image Source: NetEase via Twinfinite



If the area appears locked for you, it means your server hasn’t progressed far enough. The Iron River area unlocks once your server hits Phase 2. We suggest completing all the main quests and side quests once to progress to phase 2 and unlock the Iron River. This involves tasks such as defeating the Treant boss.

How to Farm Iron Ore

You will need specialized tools to farm Iron Ore. In this case, you’ll require at least a Bronze Pickaxe to reliably mine Iron veins. Each pickaxe type can farm an ore one tier above it. Luckily, there are plenty of Iron Ore deposits in the Iron River area, as long as you know how to deal with the enemies in this region.

Once you get Iron Ore, you can use it in the Furnace to smelt Steel Ingots. Steel Ingots will be a major power spike for your character as they unlock access to high-tier recipes. Once you have a few pieces of high-tier equipment, clearing the enemies and bosses in the Iron River becomes a breeze.

That’s all you need to know on how to quickly find and farm Iron Ore in Once Human. Also, learn the best PC settings and how to change worlds in Once Human.

