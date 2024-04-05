If you’re starting out Once Human, then one of the first things you’ll ask yourself is how do you change worlds in this game. Well, it’s in fact extremely simple so scroll down below and let’s just get straight to it.

Changing Worlds in Once Human

If you are playing Once Human and are already on a server, to change worlds you have to open the Main Menu (Esc on PC), click Exit Game on the bottom left, and then select Re-Login. You’ll then be taken back to the starting screen.

From there, click on Select a World on the left and choose which server you want to switch to. Don’t worry about servers being already populated as you can join them either way. Also, know that characters don’t transfer between servers and you’ll need to create a new one. To speed up that, see how you can quickly export and import your character’s face below.

How to Export Your Character’s Face in Once Human

Whenever you’re changing worlds in Once Human, you’ll be makina a new character, too. So, exporting your best creations could save you a lot of time the next time you want to make one with a similar face. To do that, simply click on Share in the top right while you’re creating your character and download it to your PC.

How to Import Your Character

Then, if you now want to import it, click the Import button to the left of the Share one, click anywhere in the Upload Pictures area, and select the file from your drive. By default, all files will be exported and imported from your Documents folder. And that’s it. You should now have your old character’s face imported to the new one.

Well, that sums up everything you need to know on how to change worlds in Once Human. If you are hyped about the game as I am, then you’ll want to know when the beta starts, too. Finally, if you want to learn more useful info about this and other games, make sure to bookmark Twinfinite before you close this tab.

