All Once Human Beta Test Start & End Dates

Looking for all Once Human beta test start and end dates? This new PC and mobile game from NetEase has drummed up an awful lot of hype in the days leading up to the pre-launch CBT. It’s a third-person action game set in a post-apocalyptic open world, with separate PvE and PvP servers. If you want to dive in early, you’ll need to know when the beta takes place.

The Once Human beta test start date is April 5, 2024 at 3 AM PDT. Check the timer below to see whether or not it has now launched for you:

The Once Human beta test is open now!

The beta was initially meant to start in late March 2024, but was pushed back to the first week of April. According to a dev post, this was to ensure a smoother CBT period.

Regardless, at the time of writing (April 5) you can currently download the game on PC to play the closed beta. Note that it’s open to all PC players for April 5 only, at which point players can create their character. On April 6, the servers go live to properly play the game, but at this point, it’s limited to just 150,000 new players.

One thing remains unclear: we don’t yet know when the Once Human beta test end date is. On the game’s Discord server, there’s no specific detail as to how long it’ll remain open. The same can be said for the blog posts answering questions about the CBT.

That said, you’ll no doubt be able to play the beta for at least three days. Beta tests like this one tend to remain up across weekends. This ensures there’s enough time for people to play in their spare time.

As soon as we’ve got confirmation on when the beta is due to end, we’ll update this guide. Until then, rest assured that you’ve got plenty of time to play through it.

