Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link (July 2024)

Looking for the Anime World Tower Defense Trello link? This Roblox experience is perfect if you want a unique flavor from your typical tower defense game. It allows you to play with so many different anime characters from several beloved series. But mastering these characters and their attacks won’t be easy, so read up on all there is to know with the Trello board.

What Is the Anime World Tower Defense Trello Link?

You can join the official Anime World Tower Defense Trello with this link. We last checked it was working on July 11, 2024.

You don’t need to be registered to Trello, since at the moment, the board is public. But you can add it to your favorites if you have an account on Trello. Through the board, you can see all the latest updates, information, and news about the game. New entries and information keep on being added to Trello daily.

What Is on the Anime World Tower Defense Trello?

As with other Roblox boards, the Anime World Tower Defense Trello is rich with a good deal of valuable information about the game.

Arguably the most useful column is the exhaustive list of the units in the game. They are divided by rarity, depending if they are Common, Rare, Super Rare, Ultra Rare, or Legend Rare. While the board has columns dedicated to tier lists, so far they have not been filled in. They might be soon, so it’s worth checking back soon.

Each unit card in the Trello board gives you a full description of each unit’s upgrades, along with where to obtain it, plus an image so you can identify it easily. But there’s more – there are detailed explanations of each unit’s mechanics in the game, along with a list of enemy types, plus detailed descriptions of all the different levels in Anime World Tower Defense.

The staff is also working on a board dedicated to NPCs, so you might want to look forward to those next, along with full descriptions of Gamepasses.

