While it is possible to play Lethal Company solo, the game was made to be played with others. If you have some gaming pals you’d like to bring along for the experience, then you’ll want to figure out how to invite friends in Lethal Company as soon as possible.

How to Add Friends to Lobby in Lethal Company

Adding friends in Lethal Company is fairly straightforward, but you’ll only be able to do so at the start of a game.

After creating a lobby and before setting off on your first shift, open up the main menu with the Tab button. Then, click on Invite Friends to pull up a search bar.

Image Credit: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

You can then type in the names of the friends you wish to invite one by one. They can accept the invite to appear in your lobby so long as they’re playing Lethal Company and aren’t busy participating in someone else’s game.

Can You Invite Friends and Add Players Mid-Game?

It’s also worth noting that this option won’t be available if you’re in the process of playing a game.

If you already chose to start your session by landing on your first planet, then you won’t be able to invite any new players into your lobby. The only people who can join are those you sent invites to before starting your game, and who accepted the invites after your game started.

How Many Friends Can You Invite in Lethal Company?

There is likewise a limit to how many friends you can play with in Lethal Company.

At the moment, you can only have a maximum of four players in your lobby at once. This can be remedied if you’re willing to download the More Players mod, but there’s no way around this cap if you’d rather stick to the vanilla version of the game.

As such, it’s best to only invite a maximum of three friends to join your game at a time. While you can invite more, doing so can result in people being locked out of your game once the current player limit has been reached. If a player you invited declines your invite or isn’t available, then you can send out an invite to a different player until you’ve created a full lobby.

And that’s everything you need to know about inviting friends in Lethal Company. Be sure to check out our other articles down below if you have any other questions, as we’ve covered the game extensively since its release in early access.