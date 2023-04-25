Dead Island 2 Max Level Cap Explained: What it Is & How to Level Reach it Fast

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

The level cap is one of the most important things to be aware of early on in any RPG. It helps you figure out how to build out a character so you don’t run out of skill points trying to spread out too far. It also helps you keep in mind good farming areas to return to later on. Here is everything you need to know about the Dead Island 2 level cap, including what it is and the best way to reach it quickly.

What Is the Dead Island 2 Level Cap? Answered

Dead Island 2 has a max level cap of 30 for all slayers. However, even at level 30, you can still increase your slayer’s stats (like health and stamina) through challenges.

As Dead Island 2 does have an Expansion Pass for purchase, it’s possible a future DLC might raise the cap further.

Fastest Ways to Reach the Dead Island 2 Level Cap

Getting to level 30 requires amassing a staggering 298,500 XP.

The most recommended way to gather XP quickly is to do all the quests available in the game. Most every Lost & Found quest will award players 1,500 or 2,000 XP per quest. Side quests are a little more lucrative and can offer anywhere from 1,000 to even 6,000.

If you’re trying to squeeze out the last several levels after finishing the game, the best way to do this is by farming Hot Spots for special infected enemies. Beverly Hills is the optimal zone for this because their special infected Hot Spots are usually confined to houses.

For example, the house at the far end that serves as a Mutator spawn is an excellent spot. Though, Mutators aren’t exactly easy, so only take on that challenge if you have high-damage guns to keep your distance from them. Applying caustic element mods is also a good plan.

Similarly, the CDC building that features plenty of Slobbers is also a great place to farm good XP for somewhat easy kills. Slobbers are somewhat more recommended for farming because they are slow and easily taken down from a distance, while mutators will hunt you.

This is everything you need to know about the Dead Island 2 level cap, and hopefully, it will get you there quicker. For more Dead Island 2 guides, take a peek at our links below.

