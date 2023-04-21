How to Increase Stamina in Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studios

While the system is slightly different from the original game, stamina is still very important in the sequel. You’ll need it as high as possible to continue delivering heavy attacks and fend off attacking zombies. Here’s how to increase your max stamina in Dead Island 2.

How to Increase Your Max Stamina in Dead Island 2

Upon creation, all slayers start with 100 stamina. Whereas players needed stamina in the first Dead Island for even basic attacks and kicks, in Dead Island 2, stamina is only drained while using heavy attacks. Also, unlike health, stamina doesn’t increase per level. Instead, completing certain challenges is the only way to raise your stamina.

All Dead Island 2 challenges are account-wide unlocks, meaning the stat rewards will apply to every single slayer you have or ever make.

While maximum health has quite a few, only one challenge in Dead Island 2 will raise your stamina. It is called Crust of the Crop and requires taking down Shambler-type zombies. These are one of the most common types of zombies across all of Hell-A, so you won’t have any trouble progressing through the challenge.

There are three total tiers at 50, 100, and 1,000 Shambler slain. Each tier gives an increase in the form of Stamina+, Stamina++, and Stamina+++.

On a level 24 Ryan, it seems Stamina++ only corresponds to a five-point increase in stamina.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to increase your max stamina in Dead Island 2. For more tips and tricks on surviving your nightmare through Hell-A, take a look at the links below.

