Is Dead Island 2 Crossplay? Answered

Image Source: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios & YAGER, Sumo Digital

The zombie-slaying adventures of the Dead Island series have finally returned in the highly-anticipated sequel, showcasing a gore fest set in a demonic LA. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, is Dead Island 2 crossplay? Here’s everything you need to know about this function.

Does Dead Island 2 Feature Crossplay Capability?

According to the game’s Technical FAQs page, Dead Island 2 does not include crossplay functionality. However, it does support cross-gen gameplay with its available platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Although it doesn’t feature crossplay, Dead Island 2 does include a multiplayer mode in the game’s co-op storyline, with a maximum of up to three players. This mode will potentially allow players to take on the roles of the many characters in the series, like Wheel of Fortune, Strength, the Hermit, and the Emperor. Each member has their own quirks and innate skills for the zombie-filled playground, from damage boosts to force enhancements.

There will also be quests for the team to tackle together in an incredibly vast location, but be sure to watch each other’s backs as you fight through undead hordes. You’ll encounter numerous infected variations while in this area, such as the fiery Devil and the various Death types. While some are easier to take down, others require more force and offensive strategies, where teamwork may come in handy.

You can expect more information about this narrative in the following blog post from the developers, primarily focusing on companion mechanics.

That does it for our guide on Dead Island 2’s crossplay functionality. While you are here, be sure to check out the relevant links below for more content, including our feature on 10 games we want to see survive development hell like Dead Island 2.

