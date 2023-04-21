How to Increase Max Health in Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studios

Your health is one of the most important things to keep track of in surviving a zombie apocalypse. In this instance, you can raise your health to take more hits if you’re getting swarmed. Here’s exactly how to increase your maximum health in Dead Island 2.

How to Increase Your Peak Health in Dead Island 2

At the start of Dead Island 2, your chosen character will be stuck at 100 health. There are two ways to increase this throughout the game: leveling up or completing certain challenges.

Every level-up will increase your health by 100 points. However, this still might not be enough, considering the zombie levels scale up with you.

If you take a look at your challenge menu, you will see various stat names in yellow as some of the rewards. Those yellow names mean that challenge completion will raise that skill by a fixed amount. Any challenge on the list that rewards “Peak Health+” means that it will increase your max health once completed.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

These are the challenges that we have found that will give you increased maximum health:

Serial Killer – Complete Combat Challenges

Well-Traveled – Complete Exploration Challenges

Survival Skills – Complete Survival Challenges

Change is Constant – Slay Mutators

Not the Bees!! – Slay Insect Swarm Walkers

You’ll have to do a bit of extra math for how these correspond numerically. At three Peak Health+ and one Peak Health++, we had an additional 5% health. With this, it seems each iteration is a 1% increase.

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Challenges are also account-wide, so any stat-based reward gained will apply to all other slayers, even brand-new ones you bring into Hell-A.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to increase your maximum health in Dead Island 2. For more Dead Island 2 guides, take a look at our links below.

