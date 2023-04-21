Which Character Should You Choose in Dead Island 2? Best Slayer for Every Playstyle

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Dead Island 2 gives players the choice between six unique characters to play as, and you can’t switch between them. Due to this sizeable choice, we are going to do our best to break down what each character offers. Hopefully, you will be able to start your journey into Hell-A knowing exactly which slayer is the one for you. Here’s our explanation for which slayer you should choose to fit your desired playstyle in Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 Slayer Playstyles Explained

Dani

Dani’s high stamina stat perfectly sets her up as a heavy hitter. A high base stamina means you’ll be able to dish out those heavy attacks much more frequently than with the other characters. While she lacks in health recovery, she has decent peak health and toughness to stay upright while dealing damage. Her innate skills add to her role as a damage dealer. Any heavy attack will trigger an explosion, so she can damage several different zombies and then take them out with one blast to get the health regeneration.

Bruno

If you’re all about that DPS (damage per second) and avoiding damage, Bruno is the slayer for you. Between his high critical damage stat and his agility, you’re going to want to stick with the fastest weaponry possible. In Dead Island 2, this is largely knives or spears, things that are good at fast attacks to focus on zombie’s heads. However, due to his rather low peak health stat and toughness, you can’t exactly go toe to toe with the undead. You’re definitely much better off utilizing the Dodge skill card.

Ryan

No one beats Ryan in toughness, making him the tank character of the group. As he’s got the lowest agility, you can expect to get hit plenty during fights, but he can handle it. Between the solid health stat and status effect resilience, Ryan won’t have much problem regarding survival. One of his best traits is the Seesaw skill card that starts regenerating his health upon knocking down any zombie. All you need to do is pair Ryan with a good bulldozer weapon, and you have the ingredients for an unstoppable offensive force.

Carla

Carla is somewhere between Bruno and Ryan because she’s not a full tank due to her average health stat, but she’s still got the toughness. The only real mark against her is the incredibly low critical hit stat. She’s still better than Ryan in agility, and her resilience stat is unmatched against any other slayer. If you’re wanting to focus on using elemental weapons, Carla will be able to get close and not suffer too much from any potential blowback. The Mosh Pit skill card even almost requires she constantly gets herself surrounded.

Jacob

While Dani was the heavy attack expert, Jacob is your overall damage dealer. All of his skill spread is focused on quick attacks and critical damage. All this while having the highest peak health stat of any other slayer means he’s good for sustained fights. Give Jacob a sword or some other weapon with a fast attack, and he’ll really shine. Couple that with the Feral skill card that amps his damage with quick succession attacks, and he’s the best way to clear out a surrounding horde.

Amy

Every other Dead Island 2 slayer has a distinct focus on standard attacks. However, Amy’s whole skill set requires players to fight ranged only. As her worst stat is toughness, you won’t want to be putting yourself right in the middle of the action. Amy is likely for players who want to mix things up, but it is best to pick her if you’re going to be doing a lot of co-op. It’s not that she’s a bad choice, but her whole playstyle doesn’t quite work alone.

We hope this will help you make the best decision for the best slayer to suit your playstyle in Dead Island 2. For more Dead Island 2 guides, take a look at our links below.

