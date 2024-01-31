Palworld offers players all sorts of resources and items to collect while they roam the large in-game open-world map. They have different purposes, so some serve for crafting, some for nutrition, and some even enhance skills. Here is our guide on the best Skill Fruits in Palworld.

What Are the Best Skill Fruits in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Here is our list of the best Skill Fruits you can obtain in Palworld. Skill Fruits help you teach your Pals new skills they can later use in combat. There are lots of them in the game, but five Skill Fruits stand out as the most useful and with the most powerful skills for your Pals.

Ignis Blast

Lightning Strike

Dark Laser

Dragon Cannon

Fireball

Ignis Blast

Let’s start with one of the most powerful Skill Fruits in Palworld. It has significant power and just a few seconds of cooldown.

Since Ignis Blast is a Fire Skill Fruit, that makes the inflicting of the Burn Status much easier. With this fruit, you will set your enemies on fire in no time. Search for it in the southern part of the map.

Lightning Strike

This is a rare Skill Fruit, but if you manage to find it, you have a gem in your hands. Lightning Streak inflicts massive damage on your enemies, and almost certainly paralyzes them.

Other advantages of this Skill Fruit are that it can target enemies from a distance and also has a cooldown period of just 16 seconds. It can be found in the areas you unlock in later stages of the game, such as the Desert or Volcanic Biome.

Dark Laser

Dark Laser is a rare Skill Fruit with exceptionally powerful Fire attacks. You can throw it at your enemies like a fireball (it’s more powerful than the actual Fireball) and hit multiple enemies with one strike.

Don’t expect Dark Laser to appear until the final stages of Palworld. Knowing that, it’s best to look for them in the Arctic or Volcanic region.

Dragon Cannon

With the Dragon Cannon Skill Fruit, you hit your enemies with Dragon-based damage. Considering that the cooldown period is just 2 seconds long, that means you can burst shots on your enemies.

Dragon Cannon is most suitable for flying Pals, the ones you can mount, and that way you can airstrike your enemies. This Skill Fruit is most likely to be found in Swamp or Grassland biomes.

Fireball

Fireball is among the most powerful Skill Fruits in Palworld. It inflicts massive damage on enemies and hits more than one in a single strike.

The only downside of the Fireball is its rather long cooldown period. To find this powerful Skill Fruit, go to the Arctic or Volcanic biomes.

Just a reminder that Skill Fruits can be found on the Skill Fruit trees, located in various areas of the map. Check the tree locations on the map below. Note that each tree drops 3 Skill Fruits when looted. Also, remember that the trees spawn fruits randomly.

Image Source: Map Genie via Twinfinite

That concludes our list of best Skill Fruits in Palworld. Our advice is to collect each one you find during your adventures and learn about their strengths and weaknesses, as well as which Pals react best to each Skill Fruit.

