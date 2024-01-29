All Passive Skills in Palworld, Listed

Catching Pals is just half the game of Palworld. You’ll also want to make sure they’ve got the right skills for your play style. Here’s a breakdown of every passive skill available in Palworld.

Every Passive Skill in Palworld

There are a total of 64 passive skills available in Palworld. Some of them are all upside, some come with a catch, and there are some that are just straight up bad, but may have niche uses. A few of these passive skills may cause Sanity or Hunger drain as well, so keep that in mind as you’re assigning Pals to your base.

Without further ado, here are all the passive skills:

Passive Skill Rank Effect Abnormal 1 10% decrease to incoming Neutral damage Aggressive 1 Attack +10%, Defense -10% Artisan 3 Work speed +50% Brittle -3 Defense -20% Burly Body 3 Defense +20% Blood of the Dragon 1 10% increase to Dragon attack damage Botanical Barrier 1 10% decrease to incoming Grass damage Bottomless Stomach -2 Satiety drops 15% faster Brave 1 Attack +10% Capacitor 1 10% increase to Electric attack damage Celestial Emperor 3 20% increase to Neutral attack damage, Paladius-specific skill Cheery 1 10% decrease to incoming Dark damage Clumsy -1 Work speed -10% Coldblooded 1 10% increase to Ice attack damage Coward -1 Attack -10% Conceited 1 Work speed +10%, Defense -10% Dainty Eater 1 Satiety drops 10% slower Diet Lover 3 Decrease in Hunger is less likely by 15% Destructive -2 Sanity drops 15% faster Divine Dragon 3 20% increase to Dragon attack damage, Jetragon-specific skill Downtrodden -1 Defense -10% Dragonkiller 1 10% decrease to incoming Dragon damage Earth Emperor 3 20% increase to Ground attack damage, Anubis-specific skill Earthquake Resistant 1 10% decrease to incoming Ground damage Ferocious 3 Attack +20% Flame Emperor 3 20% increase to Fire attack damage, Blazamut-specific skill Fragrant Foliage 1 10% increase to Grass attack damage Glutton -1 Satiety drops 10% faster Hard Skin 1 Defense +10% Heated Body 1 10% decrease to incoming Ice damage Hooligan 1 Attack +15%, Work speed -10% Hydromaniac 1 10% increase to Water attack damage Ice Emperor 3 20% increase to Ice attack damage, Frostallion-specific skill Insulated Body 1 10% decrease to incoming Electric damage Legend 3 Attack +20%, Defense +20%, Movement speed +15% Logging Foreman 3 25% increase to player Logging efficiency Lord of Darkness 3 20% increase to Dark attack damage, Necromus-specific skill Lord of Lightning 3 20% increase to Electric attack damage, Orserk-specific skill Lord of the Sea 3 20% increase to Water attack damage, Jormuntide-specific skill Lucky 3 Work speed +15%, Attack +15% Masochist 1 Defense +15%, Attack -15% Mine Foreman 3 25% increase to player Mining efficiency Motivational Leader 3 25% increase to player speed Musclehead 2 Attack +30%, Work speed -50% Nimble 1 Movement speed +10% Pacifist -3 Attack -20% Positive Thinker 1 Sanity drops 10% slower Power of Gaia 1 10% increase to Ground attack damage Pyromaniac 1 10% increase to Fire attack damage Runner 2 20% increase to movement speed Sadist 1 Attack +15%, Defense -15% Serious 2 Work speed +20% Spirit Emperor 3 20% increase to Grass attack damage, Lyleen-specific skill Suntan Lover 1 10% decrease to incoming Fire damage Swift 3 30% increase to movement speed Stronghold Strategist 3 10% increase to player defense Slacker -3 Work speed -30% Unstable -1 Sanity drops 10% faster Vanguard 3 10% increase to player attack Veil of Darkness 1 10% increase to Dark attack damage Waterproof 1 10% decrease to incoming Water damage Workaholic 3 Sanity drops 15% slower Work Slave 1 Work speed +30%, Attack -30% Zen Mind 1 10% increase to Neutral attack damage

How to Get Passive Skills on Pals

Whenever you catch a Pal in Palworld, the passive skills they come with are random. This means that if you’re hoping to get a Pal with specific skills, you’ll have to go through a lot of trial and error while catching them.

However, breeding makes this much easier. Once you have parent Pals with the passive skills you want, you’ll then be able to pass them on to the bred Pal. Of course, this will also require some trial and error as you’re not guaranteed to pass on all the skills you want. That being said, this will increase your chances of getting your desired skills quite significantly.

That’s all you need to know about all the passive skills available in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.