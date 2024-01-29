All Passive Skills in Palworld, Listed

Catching Pals is just half the game of Palworld. You’ll also want to make sure they’ve got the right skills for your play style. Here’s a breakdown of every passive skill available in Palworld.
Every Passive Skill in Palworld
There are a total of 64 passive skills available in Palworld. Some of them are all upside, some come with a catch, and there are some that are just straight up bad, but may have niche uses. A few of these passive skills may cause Sanity or Hunger drain as well, so keep that in mind as you’re assigning Pals to your base.
Without further ado, here are all the passive skills:
|Passive Skill
|Rank
|Effect
|Abnormal
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Neutral damage
|Aggressive
|1
|Attack +10%, Defense -10%
|Artisan
|3
|Work speed +50%
|Brittle
|-3
|Defense -20%
|Burly Body
|3
|Defense +20%
|Blood of the Dragon
|1
|10% increase to Dragon attack damage
|Botanical Barrier
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Grass damage
|Bottomless Stomach
|-2
|Satiety drops 15% faster
|Brave
|1
|Attack +10%
|Capacitor
|1
|10% increase to Electric attack damage
|Celestial Emperor
|3
|20% increase to Neutral attack damage, Paladius-specific skill
|Cheery
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Dark damage
|Clumsy
|-1
|Work speed -10%
|Coldblooded
|1
|10% increase to Ice attack damage
|Coward
|-1
|Attack -10%
|Conceited
|1
|Work speed +10%, Defense -10%
|Dainty Eater
|1
|Satiety drops 10% slower
|Diet Lover
|3
|Decrease in Hunger is less likely by 15%
|Destructive
|-2
|Sanity drops 15% faster
|Divine Dragon
|3
|20% increase to Dragon attack damage, Jetragon-specific skill
|Downtrodden
|-1
|Defense -10%
|Dragonkiller
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Dragon damage
|Earth Emperor
|3
|20% increase to Ground attack damage, Anubis-specific skill
|Earthquake Resistant
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Ground damage
|Ferocious
|3
|Attack +20%
|Flame Emperor
|3
|20% increase to Fire attack damage, Blazamut-specific skill
|Fragrant Foliage
|1
|10% increase to Grass attack damage
|Glutton
|-1
|Satiety drops 10% faster
|Hard Skin
|1
|Defense +10%
|Heated Body
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Ice damage
|Hooligan
|1
|Attack +15%, Work speed -10%
|Hydromaniac
|1
|10% increase to Water attack damage
|Ice Emperor
|3
|20% increase to Ice attack damage, Frostallion-specific skill
|Insulated Body
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Electric damage
|Legend
|3
|Attack +20%, Defense +20%, Movement speed +15%
|Logging Foreman
|3
|25% increase to player Logging efficiency
|Lord of Darkness
|3
|20% increase to Dark attack damage, Necromus-specific skill
|Lord of Lightning
|3
|20% increase to Electric attack damage, Orserk-specific skill
|Lord of the Sea
|3
|20% increase to Water attack damage, Jormuntide-specific skill
|Lucky
|3
|Work speed +15%, Attack +15%
|Masochist
|1
|Defense +15%, Attack -15%
|Mine Foreman
|3
|25% increase to player Mining efficiency
|Motivational Leader
|3
|25% increase to player speed
|Musclehead
|2
|Attack +30%, Work speed -50%
|Nimble
|1
|Movement speed +10%
|Pacifist
|-3
|Attack -20%
|Positive Thinker
|1
|Sanity drops 10% slower
|Power of Gaia
|1
|10% increase to Ground attack damage
|Pyromaniac
|1
|10% increase to Fire attack damage
|Runner
|2
|20% increase to movement speed
|Sadist
|1
|Attack +15%, Defense -15%
|Serious
|2
|Work speed +20%
|Spirit Emperor
|3
|20% increase to Grass attack damage, Lyleen-specific skill
|Suntan Lover
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Fire damage
|Swift
|3
|30% increase to movement speed
|Stronghold Strategist
|3
|10% increase to player defense
|Slacker
|-3
|Work speed -30%
|Unstable
|-1
|Sanity drops 10% faster
|Vanguard
|3
|10% increase to player attack
|Veil of Darkness
|1
|10% increase to Dark attack damage
|Waterproof
|1
|10% decrease to incoming Water damage
|Workaholic
|3
|Sanity drops 15% slower
|Work Slave
|1
|Work speed +30%, Attack -30%
|Zen Mind
|1
|10% increase to Neutral attack damage
How to Get Passive Skills on Pals
Whenever you catch a Pal in Palworld, the passive skills they come with are random. This means that if you’re hoping to get a Pal with specific skills, you’ll have to go through a lot of trial and error while catching them.
However, breeding makes this much easier. Once you have parent Pals with the passive skills you want, you’ll then be able to pass them on to the bred Pal. Of course, this will also require some trial and error as you’re not guaranteed to pass on all the skills you want. That being said, this will increase your chances of getting your desired skills quite significantly.
That’s all you need to know about all the passive skills available in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.