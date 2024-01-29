All Passive Skills in Palworld, Listed

Guides

Catching Pals is just half the game of Palworld. You’ll also want to make sure they’ve got the right skills for your play style. Here’s a breakdown of every passive skill available in Palworld.

Every Passive Skill in Palworld

There are a total of 64 passive skills available in Palworld. Some of them are all upside, some come with a catch, and there are some that are just straight up bad, but may have niche uses. A few of these passive skills may cause Sanity or Hunger drain as well, so keep that in mind as you’re assigning Pals to your base.

Without further ado, here are all the passive skills:

Passive SkillRankEffect
Abnormal110% decrease to incoming Neutral damage
Aggressive1Attack +10%, Defense -10%
Artisan3Work speed +50%
Brittle-3Defense -20%
Burly Body3Defense +20%
Blood of the Dragon110% increase to Dragon attack damage
Botanical Barrier110% decrease to incoming Grass damage
Bottomless Stomach-2Satiety drops 15% faster
Brave1Attack +10%
Capacitor110% increase to Electric attack damage
Celestial Emperor320% increase to Neutral attack damage, Paladius-specific skill
Cheery110% decrease to incoming Dark damage
Clumsy-1Work speed -10%
Coldblooded110% increase to Ice attack damage
Coward-1Attack -10%
Conceited1Work speed +10%, Defense -10%
Dainty Eater1Satiety drops 10% slower
Diet Lover3Decrease in Hunger is less likely by 15%
Destructive-2Sanity drops 15% faster
Divine Dragon320% increase to Dragon attack damage, Jetragon-specific skill
Downtrodden-1Defense -10%
Dragonkiller110% decrease to incoming Dragon damage
Earth Emperor320% increase to Ground attack damage, Anubis-specific skill
Earthquake Resistant110% decrease to incoming Ground damage
Ferocious3Attack +20%
Flame Emperor320% increase to Fire attack damage, Blazamut-specific skill
Fragrant Foliage110% increase to Grass attack damage
Glutton-1Satiety drops 10% faster
Hard Skin1Defense +10%
Heated Body110% decrease to incoming Ice damage
Hooligan1Attack +15%, Work speed -10%
Hydromaniac110% increase to Water attack damage
Ice Emperor320% increase to Ice attack damage, Frostallion-specific skill
Insulated Body110% decrease to incoming Electric damage
Legend3Attack +20%, Defense +20%, Movement speed +15%
Logging Foreman325% increase to player Logging efficiency
Lord of Darkness320% increase to Dark attack damage, Necromus-specific skill
Lord of Lightning320% increase to Electric attack damage, Orserk-specific skill
Lord of the Sea320% increase to Water attack damage, Jormuntide-specific skill
Lucky3Work speed +15%, Attack +15%
Masochist1Defense +15%, Attack -15%
Mine Foreman325% increase to player Mining efficiency
Motivational Leader325% increase to player speed
Musclehead2Attack +30%, Work speed -50%
Nimble1Movement speed +10%
Pacifist-3Attack -20%
Positive Thinker1Sanity drops 10% slower
Power of Gaia110% increase to Ground attack damage
Pyromaniac110% increase to Fire attack damage
Runner220% increase to movement speed
Sadist1Attack +15%, Defense -15%
Serious2Work speed +20%
Spirit Emperor320% increase to Grass attack damage, Lyleen-specific skill
Suntan Lover110% decrease to incoming Fire damage
Swift330% increase to movement speed
Stronghold Strategist310% increase to player defense
Slacker-3Work speed -30%
Unstable-1Sanity drops 10% faster
Vanguard310% increase to player attack
Veil of Darkness110% increase to Dark attack damage
Waterproof110% decrease to incoming Water damage
Workaholic3Sanity drops 15% slower
Work Slave1Work speed +30%, Attack -30%
Zen Mind110% increase to Neutral attack damage

How to Get Passive Skills on Pals

Whenever you catch a Pal in Palworld, the passive skills they come with are random. This means that if you’re hoping to get a Pal with specific skills, you’ll have to go through a lot of trial and error while catching them.

However, breeding makes this much easier. Once you have parent Pals with the passive skills you want, you’ll then be able to pass them on to the bred Pal. Of course, this will also require some trial and error as you’re not guaranteed to pass on all the skills you want. That being said, this will increase your chances of getting your desired skills quite significantly.

That’s all you need to know about all the passive skills available in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

