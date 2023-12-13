Embark Studios’ THE FINALS is the latest free-to-play, action-packed FPS to hit the scene, and the game features smooth, vibrant and rather addicting gameplay that has players hitting as many cashouts as possible.

Not only are countless virtual jackpots up for grabs, there’s an abundance of achievements for contestants everywhere to compete for, including some top secret ones that take some extra effort and creative ingenuity to complete. If you’re wonder what they are, here is our handy guide to all hidden achievements in The Finals.

Every Hidden Achievement in The Finals & How to Complete Them

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

As of this writing, The Finals has a total of 50 Achievements for players to complete through various modes and aspects of the gameplay. Of those, there are 6 hidden achievements, which per tradition, don’t indicate with any written detail what’s required to obtain them. Rather, players are typically expected to stumble upon them during a match, leading to a mix of confusion and excitement.

This day and age however, we’re thankfully able to dig up and find out what those achievements actually entail, and so here are all 6 hidden achievements found in The Finals, along with the requirements for unlocking them. Some are more difficult than others and require a degree of luck along with skill and the proper build (from Light to Heavy), so keep that in mind.

Achievement Name Requirements to Unlock Showboaster Use an emote after eliminating a player Butter Fingers Get eliminated by your own grenade Sky Bridge Saboteur Destroy the skybridge in Seoul Artful Expressionist Eliminate a player while you are emoting Space Rock Skipper Bounce a meteor off a Jump Pad during the Meteor Showers event Blast Caster Place an Explosive Mine on a “carriable” (e.g. – a canister) and get an elimination by throwing it at an enemy

While the others require being on the right map, or during the right unique environmental event, the easiest of these achievements are likely ‘Showboaster’, ‘Butter Fingers’, and ‘Artful Expressionist’.

With ‘Showboaster’, all you have to do is simply use an emote you’ve placed on your wheel (via the Character Edit menu) after eliminating someone on one of the other enemy teams.

As for ‘Artful Expressionist’, this may seem tricky, but it actually works by eliminating your own character rather than attempting it on someone else. For example, simply start a fire with the right means, have your character stand in said fire, and perform a long emote before they die. The achievement should ping afterward.

Meanwhile, ‘Butter Fingers’ is pretty self-explanatory as you simply have to fumble your own throw grenade, and make sure your health is low enough in order to get eliminated by it. It may be embarrassing in the moment, but for that shiny 100% completion, you gotta do what you gotta do.

We imagine that ‘Space Rock Skipper‘ in particular is going to be the hardest for people to pull off, as it still has the lowest completion stat of the bunch, and the Meteor Shower event doesn’t happen all that often. So if you’re seeking that one out, it’s going to take some serious patience.

That concludes our guide to all hidden achievements in The Finals. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these was the most difficult for you to pull off, or which one you’re having a hard time with.

