How to Change Character Appearance & Outfits in The Finals

The Finals just came out, and it seems like it will secure itself a place among the mainstream FPS titles like CS2, Valorant, and Apex Legends. Each of those games has unique player customization options, but The Finals goes a step further.

Let’s explore how to change character appearance and outfits in The Finals.

Contestant Body Types and Their Perks

You can edit your character’s appearance by going to Contestants from the main menu. Here, you can create up to six presets to switch between your games.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Embark Studios

These are the three build archetypes available in The Finals:

– Average survivability and average movement speed. Primarily a support role, Medium is the jack-of-all-thrades. Your primary goal should be to assist your teammates with all of the utility that you possess. Heavy – Highest survivability and lowest movement speed. Heavy is the tank and the one in charge of demolition in The Finals. If you use this build, base your playstyle around soaking damage for your teammates and securing or pushing contested areas.

Changing Your Character’s Appearance and Clothes

Image Source: Twinfinite via Embark Studios

Once you choose your archetype, click Edit to change your loadout and character appearance. On the top, switch to the Style tab, and you should see all available character customization options. The whole menu resembles the one from PUBG but with a lot more diversity.

There are 17 customization slots you can fiddle with, and those are:

Outfit

Body Type

Face

Hair

Eyes

Headwear

Facewear

Body Paint

Upper Body

Crossbody

Badge

Upper Back

Lower Back

Wrist

Hands

Lower Body

Feet

There are no sliders or other ways to further modify your character’s appearance in The Finals. This is fairly consistent with all the other FPS games, but still, having a character creator as extensive as in Black Desert Online, for example, could really set The Finals apart from their competition.

That's all the info you need to switch up your style in The Finals. Character customization can be time-consuming, but once you are done, be sure to check out all the other guides and news we have on The Finals using the links we provided below.