The Finals Best Weapons – Which Weapons Should You Use?

This latest entry in the online shooter arena has some surprisingly tight gunplay and plenty of ways you can customize your loadout. If you want to get the edge on your opponents, here are The Finals’ Best Weapons.

Best Weapons for Each Build in The Finals

There are three distinct build types in The Finals, each with its own weapon pool. Even though the game is still in its beta phase, early favorites have already emerged for each build.

As always, there’s no guarantee that what works best for one player will work for another, so pick a playstyle and weapon type that suits you. If you’re looking for a strong starting point for your loadout, however, these weapons will prove serve as a solid base to the rest of your character build.

Best Light Build Weapons in The Finals

V9S

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The V9S is not only the most popular light-build weapon, but arguably the best weapon in the whole game.

This pistol may not be the most exciting gun the game has to offer, but when it comes to sheer efficiency and well-roundedness, it’s hard to beat. With its fast rate of semi-automatic fire and accuracy at all but the farthest ranges, the V9S is perfectly suited to the zippy style of gameplay that the light build works best around.

SR-84

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

If you’re going for more of a support role, the SR-84 is a highly effective sniper rifle. Given that The Finals’ two current maps are fairly open (even more so if your team is taking advantage of the game’s destructible environments), having a player positioned on high can be enough to give your team the edge.

Naturally, this weapon leaves you exposed in close-up firefights, but with its quick reload times, high damage, and forgiving kick-back, a skilled player can still nail a few no-scope kills if they can hold their nerve.

Best Medium Build Weapons in The Finals

AKM

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The game’s standard-issue assault rifle doesn’t offer anything flashy, but its a gun that’s easy for beginners to get to grips with, and useful in just about every scenario. Chances are if you’ve played any other online FPS before you’re going to feel instantly at home with the AKM in your hands.

Everything about the AKM, from its 36-round magazine to its minimal recoil, is forgiving, while its solid damage output means that you won’t be spraying too long before you down your opponent.

FCAR

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The FCAR heavy assault rifle requires just that little bit of extra skill to get the most out of it. Offering more damage and increased accuracy at a distance compared to the AKM, it’s proven to be the preferred weapon amongst FPS aficionados.

Yes, it’s another assault rifle, but with the game’s current two maps being best suited to a flexible playstyle, there’s little reason to deviate toward the medium build’s other weapons. If you’re a little bored with its uninspired appearance, you can always jazz it up by equipping a fresh skin.

Best Heavy Build Weapons in The Finals

SA1216

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The slow and defensively capable heavy build offers a little more flexibility than either of the other two classes, and they have a host of fun weapons at their disposal.

The SA1216 has enough firepower to absolutely rip through light and medium builds, and doesn’t leave you quite as exposed as some of the other heavy weapons thanks to its high rate of fire and impressive magazine size.

Flamethrower

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

In many FPS games, the flamethrower fills the role of novelty weapon — fun to play, but lacking any serious competitive use.

Not so in The Finals, as the Flamethrower has an extra use in being able to burn down enemy Goo Grenade walls. It’s all just plain hard to counter, with its heavy, continuous, wide cone of (literal) fire stopping any enemies dead in their tracks. So long as you stick to tight spaces, the flamethrower is a true beast of a weapon.

That’s our list of The Finals’ Best Weapons. Now you know everything you need to choose the best weapon for each of your loadouts, be sure to check out our guide on the best crosshair settings to ensure you hit the mark every time.