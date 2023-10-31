No online shooter is complete without a whole bunch of ways to change up your look, and this newcomer offers plenty of ways to help you stand out. Here’s all you need to know about how to equip skins in The Finals.

The Finals Skins – How to Equip Them and What They Do

How to Equip Weapon Skins

To change your weapon skins in The Finals, head to the Contestants menu and then hover over your weapon on the Loadout tab and press Customize. Although it may seem the obvious place to do so, you cannot change your skins from the Equipment menu.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

There are two ways to equip weapon skins. From the Overview tab, you can equip any skins that you have unlocked by leveling up your weapon. In the Skins tab, you can equip any weapons skins that you have purchased using the game’s cash shop currency.

You can further customize your weapon by scrolling across to the Charms and Stickers tabs.

As well as your weapons, you can also customize your gadgets and reserve items from the Loadout tab.

How to Customize Contestant Skins in The Finals

You can equip skins to your character in The Finals by selecting Contestants from the main menu and then scrolling across to the Style tab.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The Style tab gives you complete customization over your contestants, allowing you to buy and equip cosmetics across every slot. You can also change your character’s facial appearance in this menu.

If you’re looking for a more cohesive look, full outfits can be equipped from the top of the Style menu. Otherwise, you can scroll down to view skins for each individual body part. Once you’ve found a style you like the look of, simply click to equip it.

Skins you’ve not yet unlocked will have their price above them in the icon. If you have enough money, click on the item to purchase it and you can then immediately equip it.

How to Unlock Skins in The Finals

New skins in The Finals are mainly unlocked by purchasing them with the game’s premium currency. During the game’s open beta, you start with 10,000 credits, but you cannot acquire any more premium currency after you’ve spent it all.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

You can also unlock cosmetics, charms, and stickers as you progress through the game’s battle pass. At level 8 you will unlock a weapon skin, and at Level 16 you unlock a full outfit. Complete your daily, weekly, and seasonal Contracts to rack up enough XP to progress through the Battle Pass.

Other skins, such as the Halloween Scene pack, may be available for free for a limited time. These, along with other skins, can be unlocked from either the Style menu or the Store.

Now you know how to equip skins in The Finals. Hopefully we’ll see lots of unique ways to customize our Contestants even further once the game launches, but until then, be sure to check out our other articles down below covering topics like what the best Crosshair Settings are.