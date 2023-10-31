The Finals Best Crosshair Settings

When you’re vying for that big money cashout, you’ll need any small advantage you can take, and that can definitely mean using the best crosshair settings possible for your weapons. As such, we’ve laid out our top tips for the best crosshair settings in The Finals.

How to Change Your Crosshair in The Finals

To change your crosshair in The Finals, head to Settings from your main menu by pressing the Options button on your gamepad, or by clicking the cog icon in the top right-hand of the screen on PC. Crosshair options are found under both the Gameplay and Accessibility tabs in the game’s Settings.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

The default crosshair in The Finals is the widely used cross style.

Unlike many of The Finals’ rivals in the FPS genre, there are no alternative crosshair styles like you would find in games such as Valorant or Overwatch 2. You cannot, for instance, choose a circle or dot crosshair.

In the beta at least, the only major change you can make to your crosshair type is removing the center dot.

All Crosshair Customization Options in The Finals

Here are all the ways you can customize your crosshair in The Finals:

Width – Adjusts the size of the four crosshairs.

– Adjusts the size of the four crosshairs. Outline Width – Adjust the size of the outline around your crosshair. Setting this at 0 removes the outline.

– Adjust the size of the outline around your crosshair. Setting this at 0 removes the outline. Red, Green, Blue – Adjust the color values for your crosshair.

– Adjust the color values for your crosshair. RGB Outline – Adjust the color values for your crosshair’s outline.

– Adjust the color values for your crosshair’s outline. Center Dot – Turn the dot in the center of your crosshair on/off.

– Turn the dot in the center of your crosshair on/off. Center Dot Radius – Adjust the size of the center dot.

– Adjust the size of the center dot. Opacity – Adjust the crosshairs transparency.

Best Crosshair Settings in The Finals

Changing your crosshair settings alone will not provide any notable improvement to your aim. However, some simple tweaks can help make your time in The Finals that little bit more pleasant.

The default crosshair in The Finals is a very simplistic design, and this is probably best for most players under the widest number of conditions. You might want to consider simplifying your crosshairs further by removing the center dot.

If you want to give your crosshair a little extra pop, we would recommend changing it to either a neon green or pink color. Most of the maps have a very naturalistic look which will allow these colors to be more visible. The only primary color used regularly in the game’s maps is yellow, making this a bad choice of crosshair color.

At the moment, The Finals’ crosshair settings are mainly focused on providing accessibility improvements. If you have color blindness or other visual impairments, you may wish to customize your crosshairs further to improve their visibility during gameplay.

That does it for our guide on The Finals’ best crosshair settings. Don’t forget to check out more of our top guides below, as well as our list of the most played games ever if you’re in need of a new obsession.