If you want to look your best in The Finals, you’re going to need some new threads from the in-game store. Sounds simple enough, but keep in mind you’ll need some Credits. Don’t know where to get them? No worries! We’re here to explain how to get Credits in The Finals!

What are Credits Used For in The Finals?

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

As mentioned before, Credits are a premium currency in The Finals, while VRs are the in-game currency you earn from playing the game.

Credits are primarily used for purchasing cosmetic gear, from head to toe, like masks, outerwear, pants, boots, and weapon skins.

If you’re participating in The Finals open beta, keep in mind anything you purchase from the in-game store won’t transfer over, nor will the Credits. So, you’re welcome to do whatever you want with them in the meantime.

How to Get Credits in The Finals

If you’ve been playing The Finals open beta, you’ll get a whopping 10,000 Credits to spend at the in-game store. With many items costing, on average, 1,000 a pop, you’ll burn through them pretty quickly.

Unfortunately, you can’t earn anymore Credits during The Finals open beta. Furthermore, Credits are a premium currency. That means if you want to get more Credits in The Finals, you’ll have to purchase them with real money when the option becomes available. That option is disabled during the beta.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

To purchase cosmetic items, simply choose ‘Store’ from the main menu and browse through what’s available. You can also view items available for purchase with the currency while you’re equipping skins in the character editor.

That’s everything there is to know regarding how to get Credits in The Finals. It’s a bummer none of the skins you buy carry over, but do you know what does? The battle pass rewards! You automatically have the battle pass unlocked during the open beta. As long as you participate, you shouldn’t leave empty-handed. Be sure to double-check your crosshair settings too, as they can make a big difference during hectic matches!