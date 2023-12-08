All Game Modes in The Finals Explained

The Finals is the newest addition to the competitive FPS genre. It features lightning-fast combat and a fully destructible environment, making every game you play unique. Different game modes also add to the variety, so here is an explanation for each one of them.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Embark Studios

The Finals Game Modes

The main objective of every team in The Finals is to collect more money than their competitors before the time runs out. Currently, there are four game modes in The Finals:

Quick Cash

Quick Cash is a 3v3v3 game format where all three squads compete for one vault at a time. To win, you have to obtain and extract two of these vaults before your opponents do. The respawn times in this mode are super fast, which makes every extraction highly contested.

Bank It

Bank It adds another team to the fray for a 12-player rumble. Money is gathered on players this time, and every time you kill a player, they drop all of their currency for you to pick up. Once you collect enough, you carry it to one of the extraction places on the map. The winner is the team with the most currency at the end of the 15-minute time limit or the one who gathers $40,000 first.

Ranked and Unranked Tournament

Ranked Tournament mode is played in a bracket of 16 teams. During the initial knockout stage, four games with four teams each are played, and the top 2 squads progress to the next level. These games have a 9-minute time limit and play out similarly to Quick Cash but with multiple vaults and more extraction points.

The second stage has two such games, and the third has only one, halving the number of remaining teams each time. In the end, two squads fight head to head for the ultimate prize.

The Unranked Tournament plays out with eight teams and doesn’t count towards your rank. Here, you can also swap out your loadout between rounds, which is very convenient. It’s much more casual and is a great way to prepare or practice for some ranked action.

Hopefully, this answers all your questions about the game modes in The Finals. If you don’t want to fall behind the competition, be sure to check out our guides about the best weapons and settings as well.