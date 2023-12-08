The Finals gives players three different types of Builds to choose from, with unique weapons, gadgets, and skills to cover all playstyles. If you like to be fast and mobile, or if you prefer to be slower but heavily armed, you’ll surely find the suitable Build for yourself. Here are the best Heavy builds in The Finals.

Best Heavy Build in The Finals

There are three Builds in The Finals – Light Build, Medium Build, and Heavy Build. The Heavy Build actually functions as a tank, granting you the maximum strength possible, but with the downside of lesser speed.

Image Source: Embark Studios

The Heavy Build is the best choice for players who like to have great damage power and high HP, since the Heavy Build gives the highest HP in the game. Note though that it is by far the slowest class. Here are some of the best Heavy Builds in The Finals.

Pyromaniac Heavy Build The Finals

Do you like to play with fire? Then this is the Build for you. Equip yourself with a Flamethrower, and become ruthless in close combat situations. It’s particularly useful when the battle is happening in small rooms and spaces, where you get the chance to wipe out all enemies. But keep in mind that the downside of the Flamethrower is its short range.

That can be compensated by the Specialization of this Heavy Build. The Goo Gun covers the Flamethrower’s weaknesses by helping players to break the line of sight and allowing them to inflict some heavy damage with the Flamethrower.

Image Source: Embark Studios via Twinfinite

From other pieces of equipment in this Heavy Build, you get the RPG-7, Gas Mine, and a Barricade. They can really torment the enemies when used properly. For instance, if the enemy squad tries to retreat, you can prevent them by using first the Goo Gun, and then attacking them with a Gas Mine and the Flamethrower.

All-Round Machine Gun Heavy Build The Finals

This Heavy Build is a very good choice for close-range and medium-range combat. It’s recommended to use it when playing maps in The Finals with several open lines of sight. This Build is also meant for players who possess great precision because if that’s the case, the machine gun will help them eliminate whole groups of enemies at once.

The main weapon M60 has a large magazine capacity and a great DPS rate. Of course, as with any Heavy Build, speed won’t be a strength. Make sure to find a spot where you’ll have a good view of the battlefield and an overview of the situation.

With the rest of the equipment, which includes a C4, Frag Grenade, and an RPG-7, you can be of great use to your team. That’s mainly because they help you break walls and floors, and that creates an indispensable advantage for you and your teammates.

Heavy Grenadier Build The Finals

The Heavy Grenadier Build can be very frustrating for your enemies. With MGL-32 as the main weapon, you’ll have the ability to spam opponents with an endless number of grenades. It goes so far that you can fill an entire room with grenades and make it impossible for them to reach the deposit box.

MGL-32 also has a fast rate of reloading and a great fire rate, so even when enemies think that they can outrun you and fetch the deposit box, you’ll be ready in no time to start raining grenades again.

The downside of this Heavy Build is that you are pretty vulnerable to direct gunfights. But that’s exactly why Charge ‘N’ Slam is the Specialization of this Build, so when you find yourself in danger of open space, use this ability to go through a wall and run as far as your legs can carry you.

The rest of the equipment is Barricades and Explosive Mines, particularly useful in cashout scenarios, where you can provide cover for your teammates by spamming the opponents with mines until your squad fetches the deposit box.

Choose Heavy Build in The Finals if you belong to that group of players who like to be well equipped, find a suitable place from where to attack enemies and unleash hell on them. Unleash the full force and start wiping them out!