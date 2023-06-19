Where to Find Safe Houses in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The DMZ Safe House Urgent mission has been causing a stir in the community as players continue questioning its vague details. Specifically, many have wondered what this location actually is, with no clear indication on any map. Luckily, we’re here to help by explaining what Safe Houses are and how to find them in DMZ.

How to Unlock 3 Safe Houses in DMZ

You can complete one of the Black Mous Urgent missions by unlocking Strongholds, which are considered to be Safe Houses. PC players have also indicated that the objective shown in consoles may have a typo, as it suggests going to Strongholds in this version.

The only way to open these areas is through a Stronghold Keycard, found at Buy Stations or fallen soldiers. Those who don’t want to spend too much money can try out the second option, where they will notice the blue-colored glow of the keycard near the body.

You can begin locating a Stronghold with a castle icon on the map, and there should be more than enough to go around at any location.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that you don’t have to clear the Stronghold to accomplish this feat, so you can immediately move on to the next one to finish the mission. However, those who want to go deeper inside the enemy base should note that other Operators will be notified of this action and may try to retaliate against you.

After you unlock three Strongholds, you’ll be rewarded with XP and Reputation points for your Faction.

Now that you know where to find Safe Houses in DMZ, you can further advance your rank by completing the Black Mous Icebreaker mission. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Call of Duty content.

