How to Unlock Second Insured Slot in Warzone DMZ

Call of Duty Season 4’s Upgrade system introduces a new way of earning enhancements for your gear, from an expansion of Insured Slots to faster cooldowns on weapons. However, you’ll need to find and extract the suitable materials to acquire these special improvements, which can be pretty challenging in the mode’s vast map. So, if you want to boost the performance of your gear, we’ll show you how to unlock the second Insured Slot in Warzone DMZ.

DMZ Second Insured Slot Upgrade Guide

One of the first requirements you must tackle for the second Insured Slot in DMZ is to reach Level 4 with the Black Mous Faction. Those who haven’t gotten to this rank must increase their Reputation through various missions. Then, you can go to the Upgrades menu, where you’ll see the following ingredient list:

Extract 3 IFAKs found at hospitals

Extract 1 AFAK or large medical bag

Extract 1 enemy operator’s weapon

Hospitals are the primary area you’ll need to go to, which are only located in Al Mazrah.

While in these locations, you can rummage through medical cabinets, shelves, and lockers to discover IFAKs and AFAKs. Or, players can pick up a large medical bag to complete the second objective. You may also find these materials in random places on the map, so be sure to grab and extract them to fulfill the mission. It may help to have the Secure Backpack on hand to keep those items intact just in case you are eliminated in battle.

As for the last task, you’ll need to take another player’s gun from the opposing side and Exfil with it. Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean that you must engage in battle since you can come across fallen Operators, especially from the Scavenger. So, if you see this boss spawn on the map, you can ping it and pick up any weapons nearby.

After you collect and extract all the materials, you’ll unlock the second Insured Slot, giving you more weapon options for the next run.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the second Insured Slot in Warzone DMZ. While you are at it, you can put it to use in the Spetnaz Exposed mission to collect some rewards. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below to explore more Call of Duty content.

