Having the best tools of the trade can make a world of difference in all kinds of disciplines, and when you are trying to eliminate the opposition while keeping yourself safe, having the best weapons will always help. Here’s how to level up guns fast in Modern Warfare 3.

Leveling Up Guns Fast in Modern Warfare 3

With the largest arsenal available to players, it is not a stretch of the imagination to say that everyone will be spoilt for choice in Modern Warfare 3. The more you level up the guns, the more useful attachments become available to fine-tune your approach. Practise makes perfect after all.

It certainly pays to specialize in a curated selection of firearms, allowing you to be more proficient with them and learn the best situations to make the most out of them. There are a few ways to supercharge your progress in that regard:

Consistent Use

It may come across as obvious, but considering that combat is the fundamental nature of the game, the more you use a particular gun, the easier it will be to level it up. Go for kills, assists, and plenty of headshots, which all reward valuable XP that will aid in your gun progression.

Think about the options you can have when dealing with long-ranged engagements, close-quarters combat, and everything in between, so it becomes easier to narrow your choices down. The best part is that when you are having fun, you probably won’t even notice how many levels you have gained, which makes for a nice surprise when you do check things out.

The best mode for doing this is undoubtedly Ground War, since it will provide the most opponents and objectives to chase down. For those who are more skilled, consider Search and Destroy as your go-to mode.

Eventful Times

While steady progress in the normal course of play is to be the norm, be on the lookout for events that will provide a good boost to your chase for better attachments. Modern Warfare 3 will likely follow the previously trodden path of having multiple Double XP events in the coming weeks and months, so be sure to jump in during the period to take advantage.

Such events also provide an easier way to level up some of your lesser-used firearms, and that could potentially lead to you discovering a new favorite or another way to eliminate your enemies. Also, remember to use those XP tokens when you have them as well for an even bigger boost.

That's all there is to know about how to level up guns fast in Modern Warfare 3.