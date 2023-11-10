How to Get Easy Lobbies in Modern Warfare 3

Once the campaign is all done and dusted, you’ll likely want to turn your sights to Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer. And if you’d like to avoid skill-based matchmaking as much as possible, you might be wondering how to get into easy lobbies in Modern Warfare 3 as well. Here’s what you need to know.

What Are Easy Lobbies in Modern Warfare 3?

First off, let’s go over the concept of easy lobbies, or bot lobbies in Modern Warfare 3. Easy lobbies are typically filled with players who might have a lower MMR in the game, or bot-controlled AIs, which will make it much easier for you to excel in the match.

Typically, players try to go for easy lobbies so that it’s easier for them to farm XP to level up their gear and get through the battle pass. It’s also a way to avoid skill-based matchmaking (SSBM) and to avoid players with a higher MMR who might end up giving them a one-sided match-up.

How to Get Into Easy Lobbies or Bot Lobbies in Modern Warfare 3

Now that we’ve got those explanations out of the way, let’s go over the two primary methods of getting into an easy lobby. There are two main ways, as listed below:

Throwing matches

Using a VPN

We’ll go over both of these in more detail.

Throwing Matches

The first, and slightly more time-consuming, method is to simply throw matches and perform badly until the game’s invisible pity counter is up and puts you into a bot lobby. You can simply do this by loading into a match and deliberately avoid killing anyone, while getting yourself killed.

After you’ve tanked five matches, the sixth match will automatically place you into an easy lobby, where you should be able to perform much better, especially if you manage to get your hands on a nuke.

Using a VPN

The second method is to use a VPN. If you’re on PC, connecting to a VPN is as easy as doing it through your computer, then booting up Modern Warfare 3 and loading into a match. If you’re on PlayStation or Xbox, however, the process is a little bit more involved.

To use a VPN on PS4 or PS5, you’ll first need to get a Smart DNS from your VPN service. After that, boot up your PlayStation. and follow these steps:

Go to Settings and choose the Network option. Select “Set Up Internet Connection” then choose LAN or Wi-Fi, then choose the Custom option. Set your IP Address field to Auto. Set your DCHP Host field to Do Not Specify. Set your DNS field to Manual, then enter your Smart DNS. Under your MUT Settings, set it to Auto. Set your Proxy Server to Do Not Use.

If you’re on Xbox, follow these steps:

Go to System Settings and select Network Settings. Select Advanced Settings, then select DNS Settings. Set the field here to Manual, then enter your primary and secondary DNS server address from your VPN provider.

After you’ve done this, your console should be connected through your VPN provider, and you’ll be able to start Modern Warfare 3.

That’s all you need to know about how to get into easy lobbies in Modern Warfare 3. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.