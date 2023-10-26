Modern Warfare 3 SBMM Explained

SBMM stands for Skill Based Matchmaking and it is considered by many to be a bad thing for an online game like Call of Duty. It isn’t all doom and gloom though, so I will do my best to explain how the Modern Warfare 3 SBMM works.

MW3 Skill Based Matchmaking Explained

Activision has done a lot for the game, introducing many new events and keeping the game fresh, even if players don’t always agree with the changes. Modern Warfare 3 looks to be in good hands. But one specific system has earned the ire of fans and the community over the years.

Before we talk about Skill Based Matchmaking, we have to talk about Matchmaking in general.

Each time you jump into Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer you are sent through a form of matchmaking. Where algorithms and certain parameters find the best match for you, things like Ping and Location are prioritized to ensure you have minimal lag and connectivity issues. Essentially, the MW3 servers send you where they think is best.

Skill Based Matchmaking aims to ensure that every player is playing against equally skilled opponents over any other metric. Modern Warfare 3’s matchmaking prioritizes the skill vs skill gameplay over all else.

In reality, what occurs is no one is special in these games… you can load up MW3 and try your hardest but ultimately everyone else in that match is performing the same. No one in this environment can truly shine and that is why it is so controversial. Regardless of your favorite loadout, irrespective of your favorite map, you will always struggle to drop a nuke and outperform the lobby.

The Modern Warfare 3 SBMM algorithm takes into account your K/D/A, score per minute, and time played. Other players with similar stats will be placed into your game. So lower-skilled players are matched with lower-skilled and higher-skilled players are matched with other higher-skilled players.

Reddit User ICantBeTrusted started a discussion about Skill Based Matchmaking and over two weeks has generated over 350 comments on the subject. With a vast majority hating the system.

Skill Based Damage

This is a unique and rather new term. It specifically refers to the damage dealt by a player with higher skill. Higher-ranked players will deal more damage to keep them at a higher level. It’s no more than a conspiracy theory, as Activision has not confirmed that this feature is in the Call of Duty formula. So, for now, it is all speculation and is generally used to explain away suspect gun fights in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Since the feature isn’t officially recognized by the developers, we cannot say for certain that it will be in Modern Warfare 3.

With that, you should know what Modern Warfare 3 Skill Based Matchmaking is and how it can affect your games.