All Call of Duty The Haunting Event Rewards

The Soul Capture event brings a change to Call of Duty’s standard Trophy Hunts, showcasing a frightening new way to earn points. In return, you’ll unlock some goodies in The Haunting event rewards section, from spooky-themed emblems to deadly weapons. So, to give you an early sneak peek into these valuables, we’ll show you what to anticipate from the Soul Capture experience.

What Rewards Are Included in the CoD The Haunting Event?

All Season 6 game modes will host the Soul Capture event, where you can capture souls from fallen players. The more you accumulate, the more rewards you can claim in the Events tab, similar to what we’ve seen in past Trophy Hunts. Fortunately, you won’t need to store them at Buy Stations in Warzone or DMZ this time, as they will be automatically added to your inventory.

Below is a complete list of The Haunting event rewards:

Rewards Souls Gone Batty Weapon Sticker 15 Join Me Loading Screen 15 Skullified Calling Card 30 Double Weapon XP Token (30 Minutes) 30 Double Weapon XP Token (1 hour) 30 Bad Luck? Charm 30 Bit Corny Charm 60 Carved Up Weapon Sticker 60 Creature Copter Vehicle Skin 90 Tier Skip 90 Alien Death Ray Handgun Blueprint 150 Violent End Submachine Gun Blueprint 200

Many of these materials exhibit a Halloween theme, including Jack-o’-lanterns and skull designs for your weapons. As you may expect, it will take some time to obtain all these rewards, and you can make the process go by much quicker with our How to Level Up Fast guide.

Image Source: Activision

The content listed above will be available on launch day once you claim enough souls, and you can expect an additional batch of rewards on Oct. 24, 2023. It isn’t entirely clear what’s to come from these valuables, but it will most likely feature new weapon blueprints and cosmetics based on the artwork from the patch notes.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on all The Haunting event rewards when the last bits of Season 6 rollout. While you’re here, you can check out our ranking of the weirdest Warzone crossover Operators or any of the relevant links down below for additional Call of Duty content.