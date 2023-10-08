How To Get the Tactical Nuke in Modern Warfare 3 Beta

The Modern Warfare 3 Beta dropped with re-envisioned classic maps, new weapons, an updated perk system, updated killstreaks, and much more. One specific change to the killstreaks is the revamped tactical nuke. There are very few accomplishments that one can achieve in Call of Duty that show a player’s adaptability and skill. The Tactical Nuke is one such challenge that all strive to reach at least once in their games, and here we’ll answer how to get a tactical nuke in Modern Warfare 3.

Tactical Nuke Requirements in MW3 Beta

Image Source: Sledgehammer Games

We must address some changes when comparing the MOAB (Mother of all Bombs) of old and the brand new MGB (Mass Guided Bomb) — both of which are the Tactical Nuke. The biggest change, other than its name, comes in the form of the kills required to earn this killstreak. Players must rack up 30 consecutive kills in one life to score the nuke — 5 more kills than the 25-kill requirement of previous Call of Duty installments.

MGB, Tactical Nuke, Requirements:

Reach 30 Kills without dying.

Kills from Killstreaks do NOT count towards the required kills.

Players do NOT have to equip the MGB as a Killstreak — it will automatically appear once the kill requirement is reached.

The extra kills are a drastic increase to the challenge of reaching the prestigious achievement, but, more impactfully, any kills gained from other Killstreaks will NOT count towards the 30-kill total. This has been the case for the past few entries in the Call of Duty franchise but contrasts with the original Modern Warfare, which is probably for the best. Expect only the top dogs to reach the prestige of dropping an MGB on the entire lobby.

That answers how to get a Tactical Nuke in Modern Warfare 3. As we grow closer to MW3’s release and the many updates that come to the game, be sure to stick with us at Twinfinite for all Call of Duty news.