How to Get Kingslayer Kills in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Aside from just blasting through the campaign of Modern Warfare 3, there’s plenty of content to chew through in the multiplayer portion as well. Here’s how to get Kingslayer kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 Kingslayer Kills Explained

First off, let’s go over what Kingslayer kills actually are in Modern Warfare 3. Whenever you kill the player currently at the top of the opponent team’s scoreboard in a multiplayer match, that counts as a Kingslayer kill. Scoring kills like these reward you with just a bit more experience, allowing you to progress a little faster through the levels.

To check who’s currently the king of the match, press the Tab key if you’re on PC, or the Menu button on Xbox or PlayStation. This will bring up the scoreboard, allowing you to see who’s leading. Essentially, the player with the highest points or KD ratio will be crowned the king, and killing them often enough will knock the crown off and another king will take their place.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Way to Farm Kingslayer Kills in MW3

There’s no hard and fast method of getting Kingslayer kills in Modern Warfare 3, as most of it comes down to your skill as a player. However, to increase your odds, try to play multiplayer modes with fewer players. With a lower player count, your chances of getting Kingslayer kills naturally increase.

That said, it’s important to note that you will not be able to get any Kingslayer kills in private matches. They can only be obtained through public ones.

That's all you need to know about how to get Kingslayer kills in Modern Warfare 3.