How to Complete Unknown Shipping in Warzone DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The Unknown Shipping mission is a Tier 2 White Lotus Faction questline that focuses on the sunken ships of Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. You’ll take on the role of a pirate as you discover the treasures of the lost Soviet vessels. So, if you want to know how to complete Unknown Shipping in DMZ, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to accomplish the mission.

DMZ Unknown Shipping Mission Guide

To complete Unknown Shipping in DMZ, you must extract three contraband packages in Al Mazrah and two more in Ashika Island. For starters, you can travel down to sunken ships near Sawah Village with D8 coordinates.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you are too far from this position, you may want to try again in the next mission, as other Operators can claim them while traveling to it. Some players have also noted that the Unknown Shipping objective can be buggy and not count the exfiltration, despite doing the correct actions. So, keep that in mind if something goes wrong.

As for Ashika Island, the Shipwreck will be the primary area that holds the items at the I5 coordinates.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Al Mazrah Contraband Package Location

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The first Contraband Package is between two half-sunken ships, where you must dive below to locate it. It’s best to look down and ping the item first to make the travel more accessible.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Al Mazrah Contraband Package Location 2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The following location is to the left of the first one, inside the bigger half-sunken ship. All you have to do is enter from the vessel’s left side and take a right to go down a hallway.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

From there, players will notice a room mid-way with a few lockers, which holds a hidden Contraband Package.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The package will be underneath a few objects next to a locker and bed:

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Al Mazrah Contraband Package Location 3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Now it’s time to go to the giant ship in Sawah Village at the D8 coordinates. At this point, you can take a left where the walls have been broken.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Then, you can discover the last Contraband Package on a table and carry on with the extraction to complete this task.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Ashika Island Contraband Package Location

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Players can easily find a Contraband Package on the ground toward the front of the Shipwreck ship.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Ashika Island Contraband Package Location 2

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

With the first package, you can swim your way to the next vessel to search for the item in the water (in the middle of the ship.)

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

If you can successfully Exfil with the five packages, you can earn the Crossbow Contraband weapon, +7500 XP, and 300 Reputation points.

Now that you know how to complete Unknown Shipping in DMZ, you can participate in another higher tier level with the Black Mous Spetnaz Exposed mission. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Call of Duty content.

