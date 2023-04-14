When is Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded? Mid-Season Update Content & Expected Release Date

Activision

Warzone 2’s third season dropped on April 12, bringing new weapons, content and a host of tweaks to the sequel battle royale. It didn’t drop all the content we know will come in Season 3 though, which is where the mid-season update comes in. This is everything we know about MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, including its expected release date and content.

When is MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded?

Right now, we don’t have an exact date. Activision and their development teams do not tend to reveal season start dates until much closer to their inception. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a lost cause.

We’re able to use the ongoing season’s Battle Pass to work out when it will end and therefore an approximate mid-point. Season 3’s Battle Pass is currently set to expire on 14 June 2023. That means it will last roughly two months, so this mid-season update is expected a month or so after it began.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

With Activision preferring mid-weeks for their major updates, we currently expect Season 3 Reloaded to drop on May 10 or May 17.

Content & Roadmap

While the exact content Season 3 Reloaded will bring won’t be confirmed until we have official patch notes, we know an awful lot of what to expect by virtue of the Season 3 Roadmap that came just prior to the new season’s launch. While a lot of the unreleased content is labelled “in-season”, this tends to drop with the Reloaded updates.

Hence, it’s fairly safe to assume that Season 3 Reloaded will bring: Plunder mode, Warzone 2 Ranked, a new Camo Challenge Event, a new pistol, Raid Episode 3 and the Alboran Hatchery map.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

There’s sure to be more weapon buffs and nerfs to follow the ones we got in Season 3 but, right now, that’s all we know about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 3 Reloaded. Naturally, we’ll have all the latest right here on Twinfinite.

