Building 21 is exclusive to DMZ, but where is it and how do you access it?

Despite being part of Warzone 2’s DMZ mode for sometime now, players are still stumped by the presence of and mystery that surrounds Building 21. Here, we’re breaking down what it is, where it is located and how to access Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21

What is it?

Building 21 is a map that features exclusively in Warzone 2 DMZ. While Al Mazrah and Ashika Island are present in battle royale matches as well, Building 21 only exists within the DMZ mode.

It was added with Season One Reloaded on December 19, 2022, made available for 24 hours. Since then, it’s been added permanently to DMZ but is only accessible at weekends and to players who have gained access. Read on to find out how to do that.

Where is Building 21 and How Do You Access It?

Its official location is classified, so we don’t know where it is set. It’s possible that, as DMZ ages and we receive further Warzone 2 updates, we’ll learn more about the mysterious setting.

Because it is its own map and separate to Al Mazrah and Ashika Island, it’s not a location you can simply travel to during a match. DMZ players will notice that, after clicking ‘Deploy’, it even shows up as its own location alongside the two battle royale environments.

Accessing Building 21 is also difficult. As previously mentioned, it’s only accessible on weekends and, most importantly, it’s only accessible to players who have acquired an Access Card.

Building 21 Access Cards

These are lootable items that appear in Supply Crates or Orange Loot Boxes. There are no guaranteed ways to get your hands on one, nor are there any locations that spawn them reliably or more frequently than others.

Unfortunately, this makes it fairly random that you stumble across one in your matches. Naturally, the best way to maximize your chances are to play more DMZ and open every Orange Crate you stumble across!

That’s all there is to know about Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ, including its location and how players can access it! If you need help completing more DMZ related content, check out our guides to Dealmaker, Zero Tolerance or where to find Golden Skulls!

