Are Warzone 2 & MW2 Servers Down? How To Check Server Status

Warzone 2 enjoyed a big launch in 2022, but its continued success will depend on Infinity Ward’s support of the game with new updates. That means taking the servers down from time to time, either to add new content or fix issues. If you’re struggling to log in, here are a few quick steps on how to check if the Warzone 2.0 servers are down.

Is Warzone 2 & MW2 Down Right Now?

Per Activision’s support page, all servers are online and good to go as of right now, but there has been a spike in reports of issues.

Specifically, DownDetector has registered a spike around 3:30 ET / 8:30 BST on Sunday 2 April, 2023. In other words, if you’re struggling to connect or lagging in online matches, you might not be alone.

The devs are yet to address the issues, but they’re sure to if they become more prevalent and the number of players experiencing issues skyrockets.

How To Check Warzone 2 & MW2 Server Status

Check the Downdetector. The Downdetector is one of the internet’s greatest inventions as it provides real-time updates on multiplayer services across the world.

Check your trusted social media platforms. You can also check the Activision support pages to gauge the server status worldwide on your platform of choice.



That’s all you need to know on how to check the status of Warzone 2.0’s servers. Provided you are having issues, we have plenty of specific content to help troubleshoot your issues. Check out how to fix matchmaking errors in-game, how to check the MW2 server status, or how to resolve error code 14515.

Related Posts