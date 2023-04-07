All Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The cooking gameplay of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to experiment with different ingredients to create tasty dishes for themselves and other characters. With this guide, we’ll show all the various recipes you can make and what items you need to complete the meal.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes

In total, there are 189 recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the latest Lion King-themed meals from the Pride of the Valley udpate. So, whether you are looking to create a food item for a particular character or on a mission to complete the collection, we’ve divided each meal into three categories: Appetizer, Entree, and Dessert. It should be noted that the Dream Fizz and egg-related recipes are currently unknown as we await more information during the upcoming holiday event.

Appetizer Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Recipes Ingredients Arendellian Pickled Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and Basil/Oregano Bell Pepper Puffs Bell Pepper, Eggs, and Cheese Bunuelos Wheat, Milk, Cheese, and Eggs Cheese Platter Cheese Chili Pepper Puffs Chili Peppers, Eggs, and Cheese Coffee Coffee Bean Crackers Grain (Rice or Wheat) Creamy Soup Milk, any Vegetable (Carrots and Mushrooms), Potato, and any Herb/Spice (Oregano or Basil) Crudites Any Vegetable (Carrots or Mushrooms) Eggplant Puffs Eggplant, Eggs, and Cheese French Fries Canola and Potato Gazpacho Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Herb/Spice Green Salad Any Vegetable and Lettuce. Grilled Vegetables Any Vegetable (Asparagus or Corn) Grilled Veggie Platter Any Vegetable (x3) Hard-Boiled Eggs Eggs Large Seafood Platter Lemon and any Seafood (x4) Latte Coffee Bean and Milk Marinated Herring Herring and Onion Mocha Coffee Bean, Milk, and Cocoa Bean Okra Soup Okra Onion Puffs Onion, Eggs, and Cheese Oyster Platter Oyster and Lemon Pickled Herring Herring, Lemon, Onion, and any Herb/Spice Potato Leek Soup Leek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Garlic Potato Puffs Potato, Eggs, and Cheese Pottage Potato, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice Pumpkin Puffs Pumpkin, Eggs, and Cheese Pumpkin Soup Pumpkin, Ginger, Milk, and any Vegetable Puree Potato Roasted Asparagus Asparagus and Canola Salad Lettuce Sauteed Mushrooms Mushrooms and Butter Seafood Appetizer Any Seafood Seafood Platter Any Seafood (x2) Souffle Cheese, Milk, Eggs, and Butter Tomato Soup Tomato Vegetable Soup Any Vegetable (x2) Zucchini Puffs Zucchini, Eggs, and Cheese

Entree Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Recipes Ingredients Apple Cider Glazed Salmon Salmon, Apple, and Sugarcane Baked Carp Carp and Butter Basil Omelet Basil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk Bouillabaisse Any Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, and any Vegetable Carp Salad Carp, Lettuce, and Lemon Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod Cod, Cheese, and Wheat Chowder Seafood, any Vegetable, Milk, and Potato Creamy Garlic Scallops Scallop, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter Crispy Baked Cod Cod and Wheat Fish Creole Fish, any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, and Tomato Fish ‘n’ Chips Fish, Wheat, Canola, and Potato Fish Pasta Fish, Garlic, Wheat, and Milk Fish Pie Fish, Wheat, and Butter Fish Risotto Fish, Rice, and Butter Fish Salad Fish, Lemon, and Lettuce Fish Sandwiches Fish and Wheat Fish Soup Fish, any Vegetable, and Milk Fish Steak Fish, Tomato, and Basil Fish Tacos Fish, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese Fugu Sushi Fugu, Rice, and Seaweed Ghostly Fish Steak Here and There Fish, Oregano, Asparagus, Bell Pepper, and Lemon Greek Pizza Any Herb/Spice, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, and Onion Grilled Fish Fish Grilled Fish Entree Fish and any Vegetable Gumbo Okra, Shrimp, Chili Peppers, Tomato, and Onion Hearty Salad Any Vegetable (x2) and Lettuce Hors d’Oeuvres Any Herb/Spice Kappa Maki Seaweed, Cucumber, and Rice Kronk’s Spinach Puffs Spinach, Cheese, and Canola Lancetfish Paella Lancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, and Rice Leek Soup Leek Lemon Garlic Swordfish Swordfish, Lemon, and Garlic Lioness Feast Mushroom, Tomato, Oregano, and Here and There Fish Lobster Roll Lobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic Maguro Sushi Tuna, Rice, Seaweed, and Ginger Maki Fish, Seaweed, and Rice Margherita Pizza Any Herb/Spice, Tomato, Cheese, and Wheat Marvelous Jam Wheat and Dreamlight Fruit Mediterranean Salad Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, any Herb/Spice, and Lettuce Mushroom Pizza Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese Mushu’s Congee Rice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, and Mushroom Omelet Egg, Cheese, and Milk Pan-Fried Angler Fish Anglerfish, Tomato, Zucchini, and Potato Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables Any Vegetable (x2) and Bass Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables Any Vegetable (x2) and Tilapia Pasta Wheat and Tomato Peanut Butter Sandwich Peanut and Wheat Pizza Tomato, Cheese, and Wheat Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon White Sturgeon, Basil, Lemon, and Butter Porridge Milk and Wheat Porridge with Fruits Milk, Wheat, and any Fruit Ranch Salad Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, and Onion Ratatouille Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and any Herb/Spice Sake Maki Salmon, Rice, and Seaweed Sake Sushi Salmon and Rice Savory Fish Fish and Lemon Scrambled Egg Egg and Cheese Seafood Pasta Any Seafood, Wheat, and Milk Seafood Pie Any Seafood, Wheat, and Butter Seafood Salad Any Seafood and Lettuce Seafood Soup Any Seafood and any Vegetable (x2) Seared Rainbow Trout Rainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato Simple Fried Perch Perch, Butter, and Wheat Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish Peanut and Anglerfish Sole Meuniere Sole, Wheat, Butter, and Lemon Spaghetti Arrabbiata Chili Peppers, Tomato, and Wheat Spicy Baked Bream Bream, Chili Peppers, and Butter Steamed Fugu Fugu, Ginger, and Garlic Sushi Rice and any Fish Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak Kingfish, Lemon, and Sugarcane Sweet Udon Sugarcane, Rice, Dreamlight Fruit, and Oyster Tamagoyaki Egg and Sugarcane Tasty Salad Lettuce, Zucchini, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice Tasty Veggies Any Vegetable and any Herb/Spice Tekka Maki Tuna, Soya, Rice, Seaweed, and Rice Teriyaki Salmon Salmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane Tuna Burger Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, any Vegetable Vegetarian Pizza Tomato, Cheese, Wheat, and any Vegetable (x2) Vegetarian Stew Onion, Carrot, and Tomato Vegetarian Taco Any Vegetable, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese Veggie Casserole Cheese, any Herb/Spice, and any Vegetable (x2) Veggie Pasta Tomato, Wheat, and any Vegetable Veggie Pie Any Vegetable, Butter, and Wheat Veggie Skewers Mushroom, Zucchini, Onion, and Bell Pepper Walleye en Papillate Walleye, Basil, Oregano, and any Vegetable

Dessert Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Recipes Ingredients My Hero Cookie Wheat, any Sweet (Vanilla or Cocoa Bean), and Butter Apple Pie Apple, Wheat, and Butter Apple Sorbet Apple, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane Aurora’s Cake Raspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, and Milk Banana Ice Cream Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, and Sugarcane Banana Pie Banana, Wheat, and Butter Banana Split Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and any Sweet Beignets Canola, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane Berry Salad Raspberry, Blueberry, and Gooseberry Birthday Cake Wheat Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, and Cocoa Bean Biscuits Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter Blueberry Pie Blueberry, Wheat, and Butter Boba Tea Milk and Sugarcane Candy Any Sweet Caramel Apples Sugarcane and Apple Carrot Cake Carrot, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane Cheesecake Cheese, Wheat, Sugarcane, and any Fruit Cherry Pie Cherry, Wheat, and Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter Chocolate Ice Cream Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk Chocolate Waffles Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, and Milk Coconut Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Coconut Coconut Cake Coconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg Coconut Ice Cream Coconut, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk Crepe Wheat, Milk, Egg, and Sugarcane Dream Ice Cream Dreamlight Fruit, Milk, and Slush Ice Fruit Salad Any Fruit Fruit Sorbet Slush Ice and any Fruit Fruitcake Wheat and any Fruit (x3) Gingerbread House Wheat, Ginger, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Eggs Gooseberry Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Gooseberry Gray Stuff Any Dairy (Milk or Cheese), Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean Hot Cocoa Milk, Cocoa Bean, and Sugarcane Ice Cream Slush Ice, Milk, and Sugarcane Jam Waffles Any Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk Lemon Sorbet Lemon and Slush Ice Meringue Pie Lemon, Butter, Wheat, and Egg Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies Wheat and Ginger Mint Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Mint Mint Candy Mint and Sugarcane Mint Chocolate Mint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and Butter Mint Sorbet Mint and Slush Ice Pastry Cream and Fruits Any Fruit (x3), Sugarcane, and Milk Pawpsicle Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and any Fruit Peanut Butter Waffles Peanut, Wheat, Egg, and Milk Plain Snow Cones Ice Raspberry Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Raspberry Red Fruit Pie Any Fruit, Wheat, and Egg Red Fruit Sorbet Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice Root Beer Ginger, Sugarcane, and Vanilla Shake Any Dairy Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie Gooseberry, Wheat, and Butter Sour Snow Cones Slush Ice, Lemon, and Sugarcane Sweet Slush Slush Ice and any Sweet Tropical Pop Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugarcane, and any Fruit Vanilla Ice Cream Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, and Vanilla Waffles Wheat, Milk, Egg, and any Sweet Wedding Cake Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, and Vanilla Whimsical Pie Wheat, Butter, and Dreamlight Fruit Wonderland Cookies Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, and Wheat Yule Log Wheat, Vanilla, Cocoa Bean, and Cherry

That’s everything you need to know about all the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our how to get Remy’s Recipe Books guide.

Related Posts