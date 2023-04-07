All Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Connect with us

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite
Explore the various recipes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The cooking gameplay of Disney Dreamlight Valley allows players to experiment with different ingredients to create tasty dishes for themselves and other characters. With this guide, we’ll show all the various recipes you can make and what items you need to complete the meal.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes

In total, there are 189 recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including the latest Lion King-themed meals from the Pride of the Valley udpate. So, whether you are looking to create a food item for a particular character or on a mission to complete the collection, we’ve divided each meal into three categories: Appetizer, Entree, and Dessert. It should be noted that the Dream Fizz and egg-related recipes are currently unknown as we await more information during the upcoming holiday event.

Appetizer Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Appetizer Recipes in Disney Dreamloght Valley
Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite
RecipesIngredients
Arendellian Pickled HerringHerring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, and Basil/Oregano
Bell Pepper PuffsBell Pepper, Eggs, and Cheese
BunuelosWheat, Milk, Cheese, and Eggs
Cheese PlatterCheese
Chili Pepper PuffsChili Peppers, Eggs, and Cheese
CoffeeCoffee Bean
CrackersGrain (Rice or Wheat)
Creamy SoupMilk, any Vegetable (Carrots and Mushrooms), Potato, and any Herb/Spice (Oregano or Basil)
CruditesAny Vegetable (Carrots or Mushrooms)
Eggplant PuffsEggplant, Eggs, and Cheese
French FriesCanola and Potato
GazpachoCucumber, Tomato, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
Green SaladAny Vegetable and Lettuce.
Grilled VegetablesAny Vegetable (Asparagus or Corn)
Grilled Veggie PlatterAny Vegetable (x3)
Hard-Boiled EggsEggs
Large Seafood PlatterLemon and any Seafood (x4)
LatteCoffee Bean and Milk
Marinated HerringHerring and Onion
MochaCoffee Bean, Milk, and Cocoa Bean
Okra SoupOkra
Onion PuffsOnion, Eggs, and Cheese
Oyster PlatterOyster and Lemon
Pickled HerringHerring, Lemon, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
Potato Leek SoupLeek, Potato, Milk, Onion, and Garlic
Potato PuffsPotato, Eggs, and Cheese
PottagePotato, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice
Pumpkin PuffsPumpkin, Eggs, and Cheese
Pumpkin SoupPumpkin, Ginger, Milk, and any Vegetable
PureePotato
Roasted Asparagus Asparagus and Canola
SaladLettuce
Sauteed MushroomsMushrooms and Butter
Seafood AppetizerAny Seafood
Seafood PlatterAny Seafood (x2)
SouffleCheese, Milk, Eggs, and Butter
Tomato SoupTomato
Vegetable SoupAny Vegetable (x2)
Zucchini PuffsZucchini, Eggs, and Cheese

Entree Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Entree recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite
RecipesIngredients
Apple Cider Glazed SalmonSalmon, Apple, and Sugarcane
Baked CarpCarp and Butter
Basil OmeletBasil, Egg, Cheese, and Milk
BouillabaisseAny Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, and any Vegetable
Carp SaladCarp, Lettuce, and Lemon
Cheesy Crispy Baked CodCod, Cheese, and Wheat
ChowderSeafood, any Vegetable, Milk, and Potato
Creamy Garlic ScallopsScallop, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter
Crispy Baked CodCod and Wheat
Fish CreoleFish, any Vegetable, Garlic, Rice, and Tomato
Fish ‘n’ ChipsFish, Wheat, Canola, and Potato
Fish PastaFish, Garlic, Wheat, and Milk
Fish PieFish, Wheat, and Butter
Fish RisottoFish, Rice, and Butter
Fish SaladFish, Lemon, and Lettuce
Fish SandwichesFish and Wheat
Fish SoupFish, any Vegetable, and Milk
Fish SteakFish, Tomato, and Basil
Fish TacosFish, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese
Fugu SushiFugu, Rice, and Seaweed
Ghostly Fish SteakHere and There Fish, Oregano, Asparagus, Bell Pepper, and Lemon
Greek PizzaAny Herb/Spice, Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, and Onion
Grilled FishFish
Grilled Fish EntreeFish and any Vegetable
GumboOkra, Shrimp, Chili Peppers, Tomato, and Onion
Hearty SaladAny Vegetable (x2) and Lettuce
Hors d’OeuvresAny Herb/Spice
Kappa MakiSeaweed, Cucumber, and Rice
Kronk’s Spinach PuffsSpinach, Cheese, and Canola
Lancetfish PaellaLancetfish, Shrimp, Seafood, Tomato, and Rice
Leek SoupLeek
Lemon Garlic SwordfishSwordfish, Lemon, and Garlic
Lioness FeastMushroom, Tomato, Oregano, and Here and There Fish
Lobster RollLobster, Wheat, Lemon, Butter, and Garlic
Maguro SushiTuna, Rice, Seaweed, and Ginger
MakiFish, Seaweed, and Rice
Margherita PizzaAny Herb/Spice, Tomato, Cheese, and Wheat
Marvelous JamWheat and Dreamlight Fruit
Mediterranean SaladCucumber, Tomato, Onion, any Herb/Spice, and Lettuce
Mushroom PizzaMushroom, Wheat, Tomato, and Cheese
Mushu’s CongeeRice, Egg, Ginger, Garlic, and Mushroom
OmeletEgg, Cheese, and Milk
Pan-Fried Angler FishAnglerfish, Tomato, Zucchini, and Potato
Pan-Seared Bass & VegetablesAny Vegetable (x2) and Bass
Pan-Seared Tilapia & VegetablesAny Vegetable (x2) and Tilapia
PastaWheat and Tomato
Peanut Butter SandwichPeanut and Wheat
PizzaTomato, Cheese, and Wheat
Poached Basil-Butter SturgeonWhite Sturgeon, Basil, Lemon, and Butter
PorridgeMilk and Wheat
Porridge with FruitsMilk, Wheat, and any Fruit
Ranch SaladLettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, and Onion
RatatouilleTomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, and any Herb/Spice
Sake MakiSalmon, Rice, and Seaweed
Sake Sushi Salmon and Rice
Savory FishFish and Lemon
Scrambled EggEgg and Cheese
Seafood PastaAny Seafood, Wheat, and Milk
Seafood PieAny Seafood, Wheat, and Butter
Seafood SaladAny Seafood and Lettuce
Seafood SoupAny Seafood and any Vegetable (x2)
Seared Rainbow TroutRainbow Trout, Onion, and Tomato
Simple Fried PerchPerch, Butter, and Wheat
Smoked Peanuts and AnglerfishPeanut and Anglerfish
Sole MeuniereSole, Wheat, Butter, and Lemon
Spaghetti ArrabbiataChili Peppers, Tomato, and Wheat
Spicy Baked BreamBream, Chili Peppers, and Butter
Steamed Fugu Fugu, Ginger, and Garlic
SushiRice and any Fish
Sweet & Sour Kingfish SteakKingfish, Lemon, and Sugarcane
Sweet UdonSugarcane, Rice, Dreamlight Fruit, and Oyster
TamagoyakiEgg and Sugarcane
Tasty Salad Lettuce, Zucchini, any Vegetable, and any Herb/Spice
Tasty VeggiesAny Vegetable and any Herb/Spice
Tekka MakiTuna, Soya, Rice, Seaweed, and Rice
Teriyaki SalmonSalmon, Soya, Rice, Ginger, Sugarcane
Tuna BurgerTuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, any Vegetable
Vegetarian PizzaTomato, Cheese, Wheat, and any Vegetable (x2)
Vegetarian StewOnion, Carrot, and Tomato
Vegetarian TacoAny Vegetable, Corn, Chili Peppers, and Cheese
Veggie CasseroleCheese, any Herb/Spice, and any Vegetable (x2)
Veggie PastaTomato, Wheat, and any Vegetable
Veggie PieAny Vegetable, Butter, and Wheat
Veggie SkewersMushroom, Zucchini, Onion, and Bell Pepper
Walleye en PapillateWalleye, Basil, Oregano, and any Vegetable

Dessert Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dessert recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite
RecipesIngredients
My Hero CookieWheat, any Sweet (Vanilla or Cocoa Bean), and Butter
Apple PieApple, Wheat, and Butter
Apple Sorbet Apple, Slush Ice, and Sugarcane
Aurora’s CakeRaspberry, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, and Milk
Banana Ice CreamSlush Ice, Banana, Milk, and Sugarcane
Banana PieBanana, Wheat, and Butter
Banana SplitSlush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, and any Sweet
BeignetsCanola, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane
Berry SaladRaspberry, Blueberry, and Gooseberry
Birthday CakeWheat Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, and Cocoa Bean
BiscuitsWheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
Blueberry PieBlueberry, Wheat, and Butter
Boba TeaMilk and Sugarcane
CandyAny Sweet
Caramel ApplesSugarcane and Apple
Carrot CakeCarrot, Wheat, Egg, and Sugarcane
CheesecakeCheese, Wheat, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
Cherry Pie Cherry, Wheat, and Butter
Chocolate Chip CookiesCocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
Chocolate Ice CreamCocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk
Chocolate WafflesCocoa Bean, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
Coconut Boba TeaMilk, Sugarcane, and Coconut
Coconut CakeCoconut, Sugarcane, Wheat, and Egg
Coconut Ice CreamCoconut, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, and Milk
CrepeWheat, Milk, Egg, and Sugarcane
Dream Ice CreamDreamlight Fruit, Milk, and Slush Ice
Fruit SaladAny Fruit
Fruit SorbetSlush Ice and any Fruit
FruitcakeWheat and any Fruit (x3)
Gingerbread HouseWheat, Ginger, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Eggs
Gooseberry Boba TeaMilk, Sugarcane, and Gooseberry
Gray StuffAny Dairy (Milk or Cheese), Sugarcane, and Cocoa Bean
Hot CocoaMilk, Cocoa Bean, and Sugarcane
Ice CreamSlush Ice, Milk, and Sugarcane
Jam WafflesAny Fruit, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
Lemon SorbetLemon and Slush Ice
Meringue PieLemon, Butter, Wheat, and Egg
Minnie’s Gingerbread CookiesWheat and Ginger
Mint Boba TeaMilk, Sugarcane, and Mint
Mint CandyMint and Sugarcane
Mint ChocolateMint, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and Butter
Mint SorbetMint and Slush Ice
Pastry Cream and FruitsAny Fruit (x3), Sugarcane, and Milk
PawpsicleSlush Ice, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
Peanut Butter WafflesPeanut, Wheat, Egg, and Milk
Plain Snow ConesIce
Raspberry Boba TeaMilk, Sugarcane, and Raspberry
Red Fruit PieAny Fruit, Wheat, and Egg
Red Fruit SorbetRaspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, and Slush Ice
Root BeerGinger, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
ShakeAny Dairy
Snow White’s Gooseberry PieGooseberry, Wheat, and Butter
Sour Snow ConesSlush Ice, Lemon, and Sugarcane
Sweet SlushSlush Ice and any Sweet
Tropical PopSlush Ice, Coconut, Sugarcane, and any Fruit
Vanilla Ice CreamSlush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
WafflesWheat, Milk, Egg, and any Sweet
Wedding CakeWheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, and Vanilla
Whimsical PieWheat, Butter, and Dreamlight Fruit
Wonderland CookiesButter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, and Wheat
Yule LogWheat, Vanilla, Cocoa Bean, and Cherry

That’s everything you need to know about all the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want more content about the game, you can explore the relevant links below, including our how to get Remy’s Recipe Books guide.

