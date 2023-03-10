Why Are Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets Disabled in Destiny 2? Answered

Image Source: Bungie

One of the most popular Warlock exotic gear in Destiny 2: Beyond Light was disabled on March 10, 2023. While developers didn’t explain exactly why that choice was made, fans have been speculating. Here’s the answer to why are Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets disabled in Destiny 2.

Why Did Destiny 2 Disable Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets?

Due to an issue, we have disabled the Necrotic Grips Exotic Warlock Gauntlets in all raids. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 10, 2023

According to Reddit user u/UnLuckvj, there was a way for Warlocks to combine the Edge of Intent Exotic Glaive with the Necrotic Grip Exotic Gauntlets to generate energy with the gauntlets’ damage. This allowed Warlocks to spam Restorative Turrets if they were also using Lucent Blades.

The same user noted that it was incredibly powerful because it keeps players and their teammates healed without having to utilize the damage ticks like they were supposed to. There were other ways to abuse the system as well, like using Shackle Grenade and Mindspund Invocation.

The item was already part of the best builds for Void Warlocks, so its unintentional uses were way too strong for Bungie to approve of. Therefore, it made its way onto the list of disabled raid items so that people couldn’t cheese The Root of Nightmares using it.

That’s what we know about why are Necrotic Grip Exotic Warlock Gauntlets disabled in Destiny 2. Were you looking forward to using the gauntlets in raids? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Posts