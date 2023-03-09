All Disabled Items for the Root of Nightmares Raid in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

After six months, a brand new raid is about to release in Destiny 2. The Root of Nightmares goes live at 12pm EST tomorrow, March 10th, and Bungie has announced a number of items that will be disabled for the first 48 hours of release. So today, let’s discuss all of the items that will be disabled for the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 All Disabled Items for Root of Nightmares Raid

As mentioned before, Bungie is disabling several items for the first 48 hours of the release of the Root of Nightmares raid while the contest modifier is active. These items include various weapons, armor mods, and even a Fragment from a subclass. The items that will be disabled are as follows;

Weapons

Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun – Rocket Firing Mode dealing more damage than intended.

– Rocket Firing Mode dealing more damage than intended. Fighting Lion Exotic Grenade Launcher – Dealing more damage than intended naturally.

– Dealing more damage than intended naturally. Winterbite Exotic Glaive – Exotic trait dealing more damage than intended.

– Exotic trait dealing more damage than intended. Jötunn Exotic Fusion Rifle – Gaining too much ammo from scavenger mods, also dealing more damage than intended.

– Gaining too much ammo from scavenger mods, also dealing more damage than intended. Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow– Reason for being disabled not currently known.

Armor and Mods

Citan’s Ramparts Titan Exotic Gauntlets – Reason for being disabled not currently known.

– Reason for being disabled not currently known. Thread of Ascent Strand Fragment (will also be disabled across the entire game)- Could automatically reload weapons with no time delay.

(will also be disabled across the entire game)- Could automatically reload weapons with no time delay. Empowered Finish Armor Mod– Could create infinite special ammo when used in a specific way.

This list will be updated if any other items need to be disabled before or during the two-day span. When the 48 hours are up, the contest modifier will be removed, and the items will be reenabled to use in the standard version of the raid.

That’s everything you need to know on all of the items that will be disabled for the Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to complete the Authorization Override quest, and more below.

