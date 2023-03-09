How to Complete Authorization Override Quest In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

A brand new Exotic mission has been released in Destiny 2, Avalon, and with it comes the Exotic Glaive, Vexcaliber. After successfully completing the mission and acquiring the Glaive, you’ll be given a new quest, Authorization Override, where you must do specific tasks to help improve your Glaive. However, some players need clarification on how to complete the quest. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Authorization Override quest in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Authorization Override Quest Guide

The Authorization Override quest has three easy steps for you to complete. The first is to defeat Vex enemies with Vexcaliber. You’ll need to beat about 50 Vex to progress to the next step. Thankfully, this can be done anywhere in the game.

There are a couple of different locations you can choose from that will give you plenty of Vex to kill, the first being the Vexcaliber Exotic Mission, Avalon. In the opening section of the mission is the first puzzle area, where you’ll need to input a specific code three times to unlock the door. During this time, infinite Vex will continue to spawn, making this a great spot to complete the quest quickly.

The next best spot to choose from would be the Terminal Overload event on Neomuna. Hundreds of Vex will spawn throughout the event, including plenty of bosses, making it a great location to pick in case you don’t want to go back into the Avalon mission.

You’ll be granted the Authorization Override mod when you defeat all the Vex required for the step. Next, inspect the Vexcaliber and equip it with the newly acquired mod (where Exotic catalysts usually go). Finally, head to the War Table in the Helm, where a message will await you.

The message states, “With the Authorization Override mod equipped, you can now pass through certain walls in the Avalon mission.” When the transmission ends, the quest will be completed.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Authorization Override quest in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to get the Deliverance Fusion Rifle, and more below.

