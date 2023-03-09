How to Get Vexcalibur in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll Is

Destiny 2 is known for its wealth of fun and powerful weapons that have come throughout the series. Additionally, it’s also known for having secret missions where players are able to obtain some of these weapons. In a recent content update, Bungie snuck in a special new Exotic Glaive called Vexcalibur. This highly powerful hybrid melee-ranged weapon is capable of not only slaying enemies – but protecting the wielder as well. But like certain other exotics, such as Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale, Vexcalibur can have multiple traits and rolls. Here is everything players need to know about where to get the Exotic Glaive Vexcalibur and what the God roll is.

Obtaining the Vexcalibur in Destiny 2

The first step to obtaining the Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive in Destiny 2 is by heading to The Gulch in the EDZ. Here, players will need to locate six Vex cubes that are scattered around the area. Once these cubes have been located, players will need to quickly gather all six in succession before a timer runs out.

After this is done, a Vex portal will appear in the sky. Follow it to find a cave where players can enter to get the Exotic Quest for Vexcalibur called NODE.OVDR.AVALON. With this quest in hand, players must make their way through the Vex network to claim the Vexcalibur. Check out the full guide for Vexcalibur and the NODE.OVDR.AVALON quest here.

With the Vexcalibur in hand, players can extract its Deepsight Resonance and then begin crafting it at The Enclave on Mars. However, with such an amazing exotic weapon, players will surely want to get the fabled God roll for both PvE and PvP. Here are the rolls players will want to get to ensure that they have the best possible Vexcalibur for the job.

Best Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive Rolls for PvE

Haft: Auxiliary Reserves (Increases Shield Duration / Reduces Reload Speed)

Auxiliary Reserves (Increases Shield Duration / Reduces Reload Speed) Magazine: Light Mag (Increases Magazine Size / Increases Range)

Light Mag (Increases Magazine Size / Increases Range) Trait: Perpetual Loophole (cannot be changed)

Perpetual Loophole (cannot be changed) Stock: Short Action Stock (Greatly increases Handling Speed)

Short Action Stock (Greatly increases Handling Speed) Catalyst: Immovable Refit (Ranged attacks grant increased weapon energy when stationary)

Best Vexcalibur Exotic Glaive Rolls for PvP

Haft: Tempered Truss Rod (Greatly increases Handling Speed / Slightly decreases Range and Reload Speed)

Tempered Truss Rod (Greatly increases Handling Speed / Slightly decreases Range and Reload Speed) Magazine: Swap Mag (Greatly increases Handling Speed)

Swap Mag (Greatly increases Handling Speed) Trait: Perpetual Loophole (cannot be changed)

Perpetual Loophole (cannot be changed) Stock: Short Action Stock (Greatly increases Handling Speed)

Short Action Stock (Greatly increases Handling Speed) Catalyst: Robber Refit (Melee final blows reload the weapon from reserves)

With each one of these rolls, players will be able to easily use their weapon to keep their foes at bay and bring themselves victory with the God roll for Vexcalibur for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

For more information on Destiny 2 Lightfall, check out our other guides on other amazing exotic weapons and become the ultimate Guardian.

