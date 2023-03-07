How to Complete Node.Ovrd.Avalon Exotic Quest in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 is no stranger to secret missions. Fans of the series have been discovering them since the beginning, whether completely by accident or knowingly working their way into them. With the release of Destiny 2 Lightfall, players are being treated to a brand new mission for the latest weekly reset. Here is everything players need to know about how to unlock and complete the Node.Ovrd.Avalon Vexcalibur secret mission in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Node.Ovrd.Avalon Vexcalibur Exotic Secret Mission Guide

First things first, players will need to head out to the EDZ and make their way into the Gulch. Luckily, there is a landing zone that makes getting there quick and easy. From there, players will probably notice there are some strange-looking Vex cubes scattered all throughout the area. These cubes are a key component of accessing the Vexcalibur Exotic Secret Mission.

Before getting started, players will want to know what their objective is: you are to obtain a password by finding all of the Vex cubes. This sounds easy, however, when the player picks up any of the Vex cubes (there are six in total) it will trigger a countdown timer. If they do not collect all 6 Vex cubes in the time allotted, they will need to start over.

This means players will need to be fast. Using mods to reach high Mobility stat, or using Lightweight weapons to boost sprint speed is recommended. Here is where players can find all six Vex cubes in the Gulch.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The first cube is located behind some logs up on a hill.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Directly across the valley is another cube, located behind some equipment — be wary, there are cabal nearby.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Jump down and head under the bridge to find the third cube.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Turn around from the bridge and run past the big hills on the left, continue until you see an open field. Here you will find the fourth Vex cube.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Turn to the left about 45 degrees and run towards the woods. You will see the fifth Vex cube floating in the air.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The last Vex cube is to the right of the fifth. You may need to use the Strand grapple ability to reach it if you have low Mobility stat.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

If done correctly, there will now be a swirling Vex design in the sky.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Follow the Vex swirly cloud until reaching this cave. Enter and continue downward.

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

At the bottom of the cave, players will find a friendly Vex Harpy. Speak with it to get the quest to obtain Vexcalibur: NODE.OVRD.AVALON. With that quest in hand, players will be able to complete it to unlock the Exotic Glaive Vexcalibur.

For more information on Destiny 2 including where to find other exotic weapons and quests, check out our guides section and become the ultimate Guardian.

