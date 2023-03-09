How to Get Deliverance in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll Is

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 is known for having many different guns available – and with the latest Lightfall expansion, players have received even more of them to search for. However, not all of the best guns are going to be from the latest expansion – but players will still undoubtedly need them for their collections. One of the best ways to quickly melt an enemy in Destiny 2 is with a special weapon – particularly a Fusion Rifle. A great option for this is the Deliverance Legendary Fusion Rifle – here is how players can get it and what the God rolls are for both PvE and PvP content.

Where to Find The Deliverance Legendary Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

For those brave enough to enter, the Vow of the Disciple raid from The Witch Queen is where players will be able to get their hands on this Legendary Fusion rifle. Dropping at the end of encounters, this Stasis Fusion Rifle sits in the top Kinetic slot and allows for more interesting loadouts. Additionally, players can use this weapon and its extended range not just in PvE, but to take out pesky players in PvP as well.

While players may need to run the raid a few times to get the roll they want, they will also be able to get Deepsight Resonance and potentially be able to craft the exact roll they desire. For those that want to dominate no matter the mode, we’ve broke down the best ones for PvP and PvE as well.

Destiny 2 Deliverance God Roll PvE

For PvE players, being able to quickly burn down Majors and Bosses, as well as take out groups of adds is a major priority. With this PvE God Roll, players will have increased handling and stability to place their shots on the target.

With more rounds in the magazine, Chill Clip will also last longer, giving players more crowd control – and more shots to burn down foes. Lastly, Demolitionist can help thin out the ranks by keeping player’s grenades topped off – and rounds in the chamber.

Barrel: Fluted Barrel (Greatly increased Handling speed / Slightly increases Stability)

Fluted Barrel (Greatly increased Handling speed / Slightly increases Stability) Battery: Enhanced Battery (Increases Magazine Size)

Enhanced Battery (Increases Magazine Size) Trait 1: Demolitionist (Getting kills recharges grenade energy – getting grenade kills reloads from reserves)

Demolitionist (Getting kills recharges grenade energy – getting grenade kills reloads from reserves) Trait 2: Chill Clip (Direct hits with top half of the magazine create a detonation that slows nearby enemies)

Chill Clip (Direct hits with top half of the magazine create a detonation that slows nearby enemies) Origin Trait: Souldrinker (cannot be changed – restores HP on reload for number of hits prior to reloading)

Destiny 2 Deliverance God Roll PvP

PvP is a whole different beast than PvE, and for this reason, players will want to boost their handling and range as much as possible. Of course, this can take out players quickly, but can also counter shotgun rushers when players can quickly switch to the Fusion Rifle to burn them down.

Additionally, with the Perpetual Motion, players will still be able to maintain their accuracy even when moving, and with Tap The Trigger they can ensure every shot counts – especially with the Special Ammo economy in PvP.

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (Slightly increases Range and Stability / Slightly increases handling)

Corkscrew Rifling (Slightly increases Range and Stability / Slightly increases handling) Battery: Projection Fuse (Increases Range)

Projection Fuse (Increases Range) Trait 1: Perpetual Motion (Increases Stability, Handling and Reload Speed while wielder is in motion)

Perpetual Motion (Increases Stability, Handling and Reload Speed while wielder is in motion) Trait 2: Tap the Trigger (Grants a short period of Stability and Accuracy on initial trigger pull)

Tap the Trigger (Grants a short period of Stability and Accuracy on initial trigger pull) Origin Trait: Souldrinker (cannot be changed – restores HP on reload for number of hits prior to reloading)

With these two different rolls, players will be able to destroy hordes of mobs in PvE and take out their foes quickly and with extreme accuracy and range in PvP. With so many perks to choose from – players can rest assured with these God rolls for the Deliverance Fusion Rifle in PvE and PvP they can be well on their way to being the most powerful Guardian in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

For more tips and tricks and God rolls for other weapons, like Vexcalibur, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got down below.

Related Posts