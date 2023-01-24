Destiny 2: Best Linear Fusion Rifles for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

Linear fusion rifle options in Destiny 2 are one of the most limited weapon options in Destiny 2 outside of trace rifles. There’s only a handful you can use, so let’s go over what the best linear fusion rifles are for PvE, PvP and Gambit in Destiny 2.

Best Linear Fusion Rifles Destiny 2 (2023)

Image Source: Light.gg

Best for PvE/Gambit

Arbalest (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Cataclysmic (Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vow of the Disciple Raid.

(Power, Solar) – Possible drop from completing encounters in Vow of the Disciple Raid. Sleeper Simulant (Solar, Power, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Solar, Power, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Taipan (Power, Void) Obtained from Foundry Resonance quest.

(Power, Void) Obtained from Foundry Resonance quest. Stormchaser (Power, Arc) Possible drop from completing encounters in Duality Dungeon.

(Power, Arc) Possible drop from completing encounters in Duality Dungeon. Fire and Forget (Power, Stasis) Obtained from Season of the Seraph activities.

Linear Fusion Rifles have had a great run throughout the year of The Witch Queen DLC, with each of these weapons listed above being top-tier choices for endgame content.

However, Bungie has recently announced they plan to shift from the “Linear Fusion Rifle” meta into something else as we head into the Lightfall DLC. Rocket Launchers seem the most likely candidate to take over.

That said, unless they’re nerfed into the ground, they will still be viable in all PvE activities.

Cataclysmic has been one of the strongest Linears to use for DPS since its arrival in the Vow of the Disciple raid last year. It is highly likely it will remain a top-tier choice for the foreseeable future.

However, if Cataclysmic isn’t available for you, Taipan is a great secondary option you can get for free by completing the Foundry Resonance quest.

Best Linear Fusion Rifles for PvP: Lorentz Driver & Arbalest

Image Source: Light.gg

Linear fusion rifles aren’t usually that great of an option in PvP as they are generally outclassed by sniper rifles, and most require power ammo. There are just so many better power ammo weapon options in PvP.

That said, the two exceptions are the two energy Linear Fusion Rifles: Arbalest and Lorentz Driver.

Arbalest is in the kinetic slot and uses special ammo instead of power. While snipers are generally still better to use because of the lack of charge time, Arbalest is still a pretty powerful weapon.

It’s very accurate and will easily cap any unshielded guardians. If you’re quick with lining up precision shots, you can do alright with Arbalest if you are really averse to sniping with a traditional sniper rifle.

Lorentz Driver, even with the nerf that removed its wall-hacking capabilities, is still a powerful Linear Fusion Rifle that can get even more powerful the more kills you get with it.

That’s all for our best linear fusion rifles in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit in 2023 as of The Witch Queen and Season of the Seraph. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on Destiny 2-related content.

