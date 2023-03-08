How Armor Charge Mods Work in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Explained

Image Source: Bungie

The release of Destiny 2 Lightfall has brought a lot of new content to the game, including new subclasses, new exotics and gear, and a complete overhaul to the mod system. Previously, mods were only allowed to be placed on types of armor that matched their element (Void, Solar, Arc, Stasis) but now Guardians can pick and choose mods at will. There are certain mods called Armor Charge Mods that grant a lot of abilities to players, but they can be a bit confusing. Here is how Armor Charge mods work in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Armor Charge Mods Guide

The new Armor Charge mods are a reworked system of the old Charged with Light mods Guardians may be familiar with. How this works is that players can generate Orbs of Power, either by using mods to get them with weapon kills, abilities, or using their Super.

Once an Orb of Power is generated and a player has an Armor Charge mod equipped, they will notice there is a new bar on the side where the buffs are. The amount of Armor Charges they have can be expended depending on the type of mods they are using.

Some of these mods increase a stat, some increase damage or armor, and others give ability energy. All of them need Armor Charge to work, and they spend them accordingly. To fully understand Armor Charge mods, though, players should understand the three basic types that exist in the game.

Green, Yellow, & Blue Color Armor Charge Mods, Explained

To put things into perspective, there are 3 types of Armor Charge mods that can be identified by their color or symbols.

Green Armor Charge Mod

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The green armor charge mods with the triangles cause players to gain Armor Charge when they do something – this varies depending on the mod, but can include killing enemies, finishers, etc.

Yellow Armor Charge Mod

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The yellow Armor Charge mod spends Armor Charges immediately; players will gain additional benefits for each Armor Charge stack they have. This can include gaining ability energy, armor, or other powerful stats.

Blue Armor Charge Mod

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

The blue Armor Charge mods spends Armor Charges over time – this generally includes buffs to weapon damage and increased player stats. When an Armor Charge is consumed, players will be able to see a timer counting down with the buff in the corner of their screen.

When it reaches 0, it will consume another Armor Charge until there are none left to consume, and then the buff will wear off.

What Are Siphon Mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

It is advised for proper use that players ensure they have at least one siphon mod, which can be assigned on the Head Armor slots, so they can easily gain Orbs of Power and keep their Armor Charges up. This can be chosen based on the type of weapons they prefer.

With this knowledge in mind, players will be able to make better use of the new Armor Charge mods in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For more information and guides on Destiny 2 Lightfall, check out our guides section to become the most powerful Guardian in the universe.

